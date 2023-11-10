Free Live Stream: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Nelson vs. Belcher

Jump to
Jorge Masvidal and his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion is back tonight with a card featuring numerous UFC veterans. The main event is Gamebred vet Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher for the heavyweight title. Further down the card there are appearances from Hector Lombard, Francisco Trinaldo, Chase Sherman, Jason Knight and Brandon Davis.
The show goes down in Mississippi and will air for free right here on Bloody Elbow.
Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 Free Live Stream
Start date and time
Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.
Fight card
Main card
- – Roy Nelson (23-9) 🇺🇸 vs. Alan Belcher (18-8) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Alex Nicholson (15-10) 🇺🇸 vs. Prince McLean (9-10) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Jason Knight (22-7) 🇺🇸 vs. Randy Costa (7-4) 🇺🇸; featherweight
- – Chase Sherman (16-12) 🇺🇸 vs. Carl Seumanutafa (13-14) 🇼🇸; heavyweight
- – Curtis Millender (21-9) 🇺🇸 vs. Joel Bauman (9-3) 🇺🇸; middleweight
- – Brandon Davis (14-11) 🇺🇸 vs. Joe Penafiel (11-9) 🇺🇸; 140-pound catchweight
- – Junior Maranhao (25-12) 🇧🇷 vs. Joshua Weems (14-4) 🇺🇸; 140-pound catchweight
- – Francisco Trinaldo (28-9) 🇧🇷 vs. Sascha Palatnikov (8-5) 🇭🇰; welterweight
- – Hector Lombard (34-10-1) 🇨🇺 vs. Chris Sarro (1-0) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – Dennis LaBruzza (3-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Javanis J. Ross (4-4) 🇺🇸; light heavyweight
- – James Freeman (6-5) 🇺🇸 vs. Tyler Hill (11-7) 🇺🇸; welterweight
- – Mike Sanford (0-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Christopher Wingate (1-4) 🇺🇸; catchweight
