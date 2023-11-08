KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom: Live streams, fight card, start time

KSW 88 fight poster | Credit: KSW Facebook

Preview

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) heads home to Poland for its next pay-per-view event, KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom live this Saturday. In the ‘Battle of Radom,’ we have two fan-favorite names headlining in Daniel Rutkowski and Patryk Kaczmarczyk, who sit atop the featherweight division. In his most recent appearance, Rutkowski extended his win streak to three after earning a unanimous decision against Adam Soldaev at KSW 83 this past June. ‘Rutek’ has previously fought for a championship, but suffered a loss to the reigning champ Salahdine Parnasse over a year ago. He appears close to another opportunity against Parnasse, but he needs to get through Kaczmarczyk.

Since joining the promotion, Kaczmarczyk has amassed a record of 4-2, with his two losses coming against Robert Ruchala and Dawid Smielowski, respectively. Following his most recent loss to Smielowski, the 25-year-old has rattled off two consecutive wins against Pascal Hintzen and Danu Tarchila.

KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom full fight card

Main card

KSW 88 goes down on Sat., Nov. 11, live from the Hala RCS Sport in Radom, Poland. The main card starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for KSW 88 here.

Live streams

You can purchase KSW 88 to watch on KSWTV.com or the KSW app, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD. For Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, KSW 87 airs exclusively on Viaplay.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author