Subscribe
KSW KSW 88
0

KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom, which goes down on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023 in Poland.

By: Kristen King | 18 mins ago
KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom: Live streams, fight card, start time
KSW 88 fight poster | Credit: KSW Facebook

Preview

Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) heads home to Poland for its next pay-per-view event, KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom live this Saturday. In the ‘Battle of Radom,’ we have two fan-favorite names headlining in Daniel Rutkowski and Patryk Kaczmarczyk, who sit atop the featherweight division. In his most recent appearance, Rutkowski extended his win streak to three after earning a unanimous decision against Adam Soldaev at KSW 83 this past June. ‘Rutek’ has previously fought for a championship, but suffered a loss to the reigning champ Salahdine Parnasse over a year ago. He appears close to another opportunity against Parnasse, but he needs to get through Kaczmarczyk.

Since joining the promotion, Kaczmarczyk has amassed a record of 4-2, with his two losses coming against Robert Ruchala and Dawid Smielowski, respectively. Following his most recent loss to Smielowski, the 25-year-old has rattled off two consecutive wins against Pascal Hintzen and Danu Tarchila

KSW 88: Bitwa o Radom full fight card

Main card

Start date and time

KSW 88 goes down on Sat., Nov. 11, live from the Hala RCS Sport in Radom, Poland. The main card starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT. 

Tickets

Purchase tickets for KSW 88 here.

Live streams

You can purchase KSW 88 to watch on KSWTV.com or the KSW app, which has the event priced at $9.99 USD. For Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, KSW 87 airs exclusively on Viaplay.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
KSW 86 results and highlights: Title fight ends in rare draw via technical decision
KSW 86 results and highlights: Title fight ends in rare draw via technical decision
Kristen King | September 16
KSW 85: Champ retains title with brutal liver kick to grounded foe
KSW 85: Champ retains title with brutal liver kick to grounded foe
Tim Bissell | August 19
Nasty cut highlights KSW 84 action
KSW 84: Full results and highlights
Tim Bissell | July 16
Read more stories