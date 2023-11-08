Jake Paul announces next opponent, will fight on December 15 in Orlando, FL

Jake Paul after his fight with Nate Diaz. | Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Jake Paul has his next opponent.

Last month Jake Paul announced he would return to the ring on December 15. However, he did not announce who he would be fighting. This lead to speculation over who ‘The Problem Child’ had lined up to fight him.

Some wondered if it would be another former UFC star like Darren Till. Others thought a rematch with Tommy Fury was on the table. Or perhaps Paul was going to take on a fellow social media star (like KSI).

But it seems Paul has gone a different route entirely.

Today Most Valuable Promotions announced that Paul would be fighting Andre August, a pro boxer with a 10-1-1 record.

Who is Andre August?

In their press release Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions called Andre August Paul’s “toughest challenge yet” and a “hungry fighter ready to do whatever to become a world champion.”

August is 35-years-old and fights out of Houston, TX. He started his pro career in 2013, winning his debut by TKO. He then took a draw in his second pro bout before going on a four fight win streak.

His sole loss came in 2018, suffering a TKO at the hands of Eric Abraham. Since then he has won five fights. His most recent contest was a unanimous decision win over Brandon Martin in August. That came after a almost four year lay-off from boxing.

Paul vs. August is scheduled to be an eight-round cruiserweight fight.

Andre August vs. Brandon Martin from August 11, 2023.

How can I watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August?

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is scheduled to take place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL and air on DAZN. The fight will not be a pay-per-view and will instead be offered as part of DAZN’s regular subscription package.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC, MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author