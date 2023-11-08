Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher: Live streams, fight card, start time

Roy Nelson before his fight with Bigfoot Silva in the UFC. | Fotoarena, IMAGO

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is back in Biloxi, Mississippi this Friday. Branded as ‘the most stacked card’ Jorge Masvidal and co. have created, Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 features a slew of former UFC fighters, including heavy-hitting names Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher in its headliner. After a three-year layoff, Nelson returned to competition at Gamebred Bareknuckle 4 where he shut the lights out on Dillon Clecker this past May. ‘Big Country’ hopes to do the same again when he goes for his second consecutive win against Belcher.

In recent appearances, the ‘Talent’ has found success in bare-knuckle boxing. This year, Belcher became a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) champ with a third-round TKO of Arnold Adams at BKFC 36 in February. However, he was stripped of his title to pursue a boxing bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. at MF & DAZN: X Series 008. He wound up fighting someone else — reality TV star Chase Demoor — and won via TKO.

Other fighters on this line-up you should recognize are Jason Knight, Francisco Trinaldo and Hector Lombard.

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 full fight card

Main card

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher | Credit: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Gamebred Bareknuckle 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher here.

Live streams

To watch Gamebred Bareknuckle 6, you can stream the entire event live and free right here. Check back here for the stream on Friday.

