Subscribe
Bare Knuckle Fighting Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Alan Belcher vs. Roy Nelson
0

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Gamebred Bareknuckle 6, which goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, 2023 in Mississippi.

By: Kristen King | 33 seconds ago
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher: Live streams, fight card, start time
Roy Nelson before his fight with Bigfoot Silva in the UFC. | Fotoarena, IMAGO

Preview

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is back in Biloxi, Mississippi this Friday. Branded as ‘the most stacked card’ Jorge Masvidal and co. have created, Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 features a slew of former UFC fighters, including heavy-hitting names Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher in its headliner. After a three-year layoff, Nelson returned to competition at Gamebred Bareknuckle 4 where he shut the lights out on Dillon Clecker this past May. ‘Big Country’ hopes to do the same again when he goes for his second consecutive win against Belcher.

In recent appearances, the ‘Talent’ has found success in bare-knuckle boxing. This year, Belcher became a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) champ with a third-round TKO of Arnold Adams at BKFC 36 in February. However, he was stripped of his title to pursue a boxing bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. at MF & DAZN: X Series 008. He wound up fighting someone else — reality TV star Chase Demoor — and won via TKO

Other fighters on this line-up you should recognize are Jason Knight, Francisco Trinaldo and Hector Lombard

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 full fight card

Main card

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher.
Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 is headlined by Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher | Credit: Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

Start date and time

Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 goes down on Fri., Nov. 10, live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. The preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. The main card follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT. 

Tickets

Purchase your tickets for Gamebred Bareknuckle 6: Roy Nelson vs. Alan Belcher here

Live streams

To watch Gamebred Bareknuckle 6, you can stream the entire event live and free right here. Check back here for the stream on Friday.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Kristen King
Kristen King

Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016, getting her start with outlets such as FanSided, MyMMANews and MMA-Prospects. She joined the BE team in 2020, covering a mix of news, events and injuries. In her time with BE, Kristen has created ‘Fright of the Night,’ a series that highlights some of the worst injuries in the sport.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Junior dos Santos wins bloody rematch of former UFC champs – Gamebred Bareknuckle full event video, results
Ex-UFC champs get really bloody in bareknuckle MMA rematch
Eddie Mercado | September 9
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum: Fight card, start time, FREE live stream
Gamebred Bareknuckle: Dos Santos vs. Werdum: Fight card, start time, live streams
Tim Bissell | September 8
Read more stories