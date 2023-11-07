UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira: Live streams, start time and fight card updates

Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira headlines Saturday's UFC 295 live mma fight card | IMAGO/NurPhoto/xSuhaimixAbdullahx

Preview

The UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira live mma fight card is going down this Saturday (November 11th) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two titles will be on the line this weekend, with the vacant light heavyweight championship being decided in the main event, and an interim heavyweight belt up for grabs in the co-main. The four fighters vying for gold probably make my top-5 scariest fighters on the planet. Now in the PFL, Francis Ngannou takes the cake, but right behind him there’s Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira at 205-pounds, and then Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall at heavyweight. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Just thinking about Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira makes me nervous. I’m talking big ol’ butterflies over here. Both men personify what it means to be a devastating striker, although with drastically different approaches. Jiří typically unleashes a flashy and unorthodox symphony of violence, while Alex raises hell with a pressuring nuts and bolts Muay Thai style. If Pereira writes his sonnets of savagery in cursive, then Procházka’s pugilism could be considered calligraphy. This should be a wild one to say the least.

It sucks losing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but who couldn’t appreciate a Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall interim heavyweight title tilt? Pavlovich is scary as hell, packs some serious horsepower, and is keen on delivering it early and often. His UFC debut to Alistair Overeem went awry, but since then Sergei has obliterated EVERYONE in his path within the opening round. Aspinall is on a virtually identical trajectory. He also owns a UFC record of 6-1, and then has also finished each of his six promotional wins. Aspinall might be the more technical fighter here, but Pavlovich is the bigger beast in this equation.

UFC 295: Jirir Procházka vs. Alex Pereira Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira takes place on November 11th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in NYC and want to witness UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira?

The next event after UFC 295: Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig, and this event will happen from the ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. That card will be headlined by ranked middleweights when the #10 rated, Brendan Allen, tangles with the #13 rated, Paul Craig. The co-main here is Jake Matthews vs. Michael Morales.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author