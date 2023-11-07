Subscribe
Boxing Celebrity Boxing MMA News
0

Francis Ngannou blames boxing establishment for Tyson Fury loss

Francis Ngannou sounds like he knows exactly why he didn't get the win against Tyson Fury.

By: Nate Wilcox | 24 mins ago
Francis Ngannou blames boxing establishment for Tyson Fury loss
Francis Ngannou prepares for Tyson Fury. | Amy Kaplan / Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Ex-UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou is riding high off his success against Tyson Fury despite losing a split decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Despite only losing the decision because of a single judge’s scorecard, he won’t appeal the decision.

“Who am I gonna appeal to? [The British Boxing Commission]? I have no chance. I think that’s just another way of humiliation.”

Francis Ngannou explains Tyson Fury loss

Despite his decision to not appeal the loss, Francis is anything but happy about the loss to Fury.

In a recent interview with the YouTube talk show ‘Paper Route’ Francis Ngannou opened up about why he feels the judges were against him in Saudi Arabia.

“Yes, I had the same feelings,” Ngannou admitted when told that fans felt he was “robbed” against Fury. “Definitely, I was robbed. But, also I have an understanding that you can’t just walk in and disrupt a system like that. I think it was a very bad look for boxing, for everything—and there was a lot of business involved. So, some judges just sacrificed themself and take the hit, and save the face. But, they know that that was a dirty job. There wasn’t even a judging, they wasn’t even judging those fights. There was just, like, ‘Okay, we’re not going to lose.'”

“I think even if there was a knockout, they would have found a way to make me lost that fight—because I should have won that fight,” he continued. “The guy give me elbow! He elbowed me and they didn’t even—yeah… And the referee didn’t even say anything. If that elbow had hurt me? I’m sure they would have count that as a punch and give him a decision, right?

“But, I was prepared. I knew. I knew what I was stepping into. So, I wasn’t going there to frustrate myself. I wasn’t going there to let them get in my mind or to get me frustrated. I was just going there to fight and perform and do my best. And that’s what I did. And then it seems like, at the end, it was them getting frustrated. Because, even that elbow was out of frustration.”

Francis Ngannou wants to clean up boxing

Given that result, it’s no surprise Ngannou wants changes.

“Absolutely, 1000%,” Ngannou agreed when asked if he felt boxing needed fixing. “I think boxing has to make it back to the noble art that it was at some point. They have to take out all these politics, all these controversial decisions, all these personal interests that everyone has to protect, and make the sport right. Because, for someone like me? Of course, I don’t care. I was just about: to get the big fight, fight the big guy, and go there and prove people wrong. And I did, and I think I’m very happy with my performance and what I did. Yes, the result wasn’t there.

“But, for some guy that is out there building his record and working hard? To get out there and have those kind of outcome? That might have a huge impact in his career. It’s not fair at all. It doesn’t represent boxing very well, because boxing is known as a noble art. But it seems like the people behind it are not noble at all. I mean, they have nothing noble, because when I saw one of those scores, I was like, ‘There is nothing noble in here.’ This is like public robbery. You’re not even ashamed of it in public face.

“Someone scored it 93-96,” he concluded. “And I’m like, ‘Okay, which fight are we scoring?’ But, I think we get to the point where they’re like, ‘Okay, we don’t care. We don’t have no scruple. We will retain our interest no matter what. And those kind of guys should be cut out of the sport. We should kick them out of the sport, period.”

As if taking on the entire boxing establishment isn’t enough, Francis Ngannou has a lot of potential partners on his dance card. We don’t know what’s next for Ngannou, whether it be a boxing rematch against Tyson Fury or a return to the PFL cage to defend his lineal MMA heavyweight title.

But rest assured, Bloody Elbow will keep you posted as developments occur.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Retired MMA Fighter slams attacker wielding 15 inch knife
Retired MMA Fighter slams knife-wielding attacker
Nate Wilcox | November 7
Payouts for top UFC stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones revealed in lawsuit documents – Updated
Exclusive: Payouts for several top UFC stars revealed in lawsuit documents - UPDATED
Anton Tabuena | November 7
UFC books 3 title fights, Strickland gets first defense
UFC books 3 title fights, Strickland gets first defense
Zane Simon | November 6
Read more stories