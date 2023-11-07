Subscribe
UFC Editorial
0

Endeavor is vulnerable, but massively profitable UFC is ‘definitely not for sale’

Endeavor is raking in revenue from the UFC, but not all is well inside Ari Emanuel's empire.

By: Nate Wilcox | 19 mins ago
Endeavor is vulnerable, but massively profitable UFC is ‘definitely not for sale’
Dana White and Ari Emanuel | Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

What is Endeavor up to now?

It’s a confusing time for those of us paying attention to Ari Emanuel’s business empire(s). It seems like things are going amazingly great for his brand new publicly traded company TKO.

That’s the combat sports entertainment behemoth he forged by acquiring and combining Vince McMahon’s WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and Dana White’s UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

And it is spinning off revenue like you wouldn’t believe.

Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel with WWE and UFC bosses Vince McMahon and Dana White as vicious leashed attack dogs
Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel and his two favourite pets. Art by Chris Rini.

It’s a confusing time for those of us paying attention to Ari Emanuel’s business empire(s). It seems like things are going amazingly great for his brand new publicly traded company TKO.

That’s the combat sports entertainment behemoth he forged by acquiring and combining Vince McMahon’s WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and Dana White’s UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).

And it is spinning off revenue like you wouldn’t believe.

According to publicly released financial information, as reported by MMA Fighting, “During the first two quarters of 2023, the UFC produced $611.9 million in revenue across media rights and content, live events, sponsorship and consumer product licensing. Media rights and content, which is largely based upon a deal with ESPN, paid out the largest revenue with $224.1 million in the first quarter and then $211.7 million in the second quarter.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack post media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fd69e5c17 070d 47c0 87e2

“Live events accounted for $63.8 million, while sponsorships were at 54.2 million for the first half of 2023. Finally, consumer product licensing produced 18.1 million in revenue.

“According to the SEC filing, the UFC saw an 18 percent increase between the first quarter in 2023 and the same time during 2022. The second quarter was up 14 percent year over year between 2023 and 2022.”

And that’s not even the whole story.

“Based on the financial records disclosed on Wednesday, WWE is also enjoying good year, with $707.9 million in revenue produced for the first two quarters of 2023. WWE dropped 11 percent in revenue for the first quarter in 2023 compared to 2022, but then it rebounded with a 25 percent increase year over year in the second quarter.”

You’d think the markets would be falling all over themselves to reward financial results like this. I mean surely TKO’s stock price is going up, up and away, right?

Except it’s not…

The read the rest of this editorial/analysis on Endeavor and the UFC head to the Bloody Elbow Substack now!

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Dana White reveals Vince McMahon brokered huge UFC deal, is it a sign of things to come?
McMahon making UFC deals happen now
Tim Bissell | November 6
Selling the UFC? Does Endeavor have a new plan if the antitrust suit proceeds?
Selling the UFC? Does Endeavor have a new plan if this lawsuit proceeds?
Zach Arnold | August 29
Read more stories