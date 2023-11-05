Subscribe
Jailton Almeida outwrestles Derrick Lewis in UFC Fight Night main event – Full results, highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis live mma fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 1 hour ago
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/JeffxSwingerx

Join us as we cover the UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight card, which is happening live tonight (November 4th) from the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. We’ve got a big boy donnybrook headlining this UFC fight card as the promotion’s #9 rated heavyweight, Jailton Almeida, puts his unblemished 5-0 UFC record on the line against Mr. swangin’ and bangin’ himself, Derrick Lewis. Each matchup tonight contains at least one Brazilian fighter, start time for this UFC fight card is set for 6:00 pm ET.

Two true outcomes. That’s what our main event appears to offer up at face value, with either Almeida securing one of his suffocating submissions, or Lewis laying out the Brazilian with his patented horsepower. Sure, in between either of those possible moments, this one could experience some lulls, but Almeida is someone who pushes the pace with his grappling. He masterfully uses his ground strikes to set up his advances and submissions, and to be quite honest, the more I think about this fight, the more I feel like Derrick is going to get sub’d with an RNC.

The co-main event for this UFC fight night will take place in the welterweight division, when the 15-0 Gabriel Bonfim throws blows with a streaking Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim is a finishing machine! He blipped on the UFC radar with a first round Von Flue choke on DWCS, Gabriel posted up two official UFC wins with back to back guillotines that totaled just over two-minutes. As for Dalby, he’s won four of his last five outings, including a trio of consecutive decisions.

Also on the main card, the smaller Bonfim brother, Ismael, will with tussle with the gritty out Vinc Pichel. Ismael exploded onto the UFC scene with a wicked flying knee KO of Terrance McKinney, and then suffered a submission loss to Benoit Saint-Denis in his sophomore appearance. Pichel is currently on a respectable 7-2 run, but is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to Olympic silver medalist, Mark Madsen. Another matchup to keep an eye on is a middleweight scrap between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov.

** The broadcast announced live on air that Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan was cancelled due to a Petrosyan illness.

UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis takes place on November 4th, at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main event starts at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis Full fight card results

Main card

  • – Jailton Almeida def. Derrick Lewis by unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45): Heavyweight
  • – Nicolas Dalby def. Gabriel Bonfim by TKO at 4:33 of round 2: Welterweight
  • Rodrigo Nascimento def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Heavyweight
  • – Caio Borralho def. Abus Magomedov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Middleweight
  • Elves Brener def. Kaynan Kruschewsky by KO at 4:01 of round 1: Lightweight
May 13, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - May 13: Jailton Almeida celebrates his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear naked choke) at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA - ZUMAp175 20230513_zsa_p175_193
Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Prelims

June 3, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - June 3: Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos compete in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 74- Kara-France vs Albazi on June 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230603_zsa_p175_193
Elizeu Zaleski when he fought Abubakar Nurmagomedov in June. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis poster

