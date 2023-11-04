RIZIN Landmark 7: Live streams, fight card, start time 

RIZIN Landmark 7 fight poster | Credit: RIZIN FF

RIZIN FF is going international for RIZIN Landmark 7 in Azerbaijan this Saturday. Headlining the event is reigning RIZIN FF featherweight champion Vugar Karamov, who defends for the first time against Chihiro Suzuki. ‘Vugi’ won gold in his most recent appearance at Super RIZIN 2, where he submitted Mikuru Asakura with a rear-naked choke in their fight this past July. On the same night, Suzuki earned his championship opportunity with a first-round finish of reigning Bellator featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

We also have Tofiq Musayev returning for a fight against Koji Takeda. Musayev recent returned to the win column with a second-round KO of Akira Okada at the co-promoted Bellator MMA x RIZIN 2 in July.

RIZIN Landmark 7 full fight card

Main card

RIZIN Landmark 7 goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. locally, or 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for RIZIN Landmark 7 here.

Live streams

You can watch RIZIN Landmark 7 on FITE, which has the pay-per-view priced at $19.99.

