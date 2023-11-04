Polaris 26: Craig Jones vs. Meerschaert, Molly McCann in BJJ – live stream, results, video highlights for today

Polaris 26 happens today, November 4 with a card that mixes top BJJ stars like Craig Jones, and a couple of UFC fighters.

Join us live for this UK event starting at 11:30 a.m. ET with a free prelims stream below, and at 3 p.m. ET for the main card on UFC Fight Pass. Check below for everything you need to know about the promising BJJ event.

Polaris 26 preview: Craig Jones, two UFC fighters, and more BJJ stars

The event will be broadcast at UFC Fight Pass, and much like they did for Polaris 25 with former champ Aljamain Sterling, this event will have two UFC fighters to help create some crossover as they ease more MMA fans into the world of professional submission grappling.

BJJ star and two-time ADCC silver medalist Craig Jones will take on UFC fighter Gerald Meerschaert in the main event. Meerschaert apparently holds the record for most submissions in the UFC middleweight division, but if he actually tries to actively engage in this contest, he will likely be in over his head against the B-Team head and one of the (second) best grapplers in the world.

Also on the card, hometown favorite and British UFC star Molly McCann will switch to grappling against Julia Scardone.

Apart from the two crossover matches, there will be some really good BJJ stars featured such as the Polaris women’s title bout between no-gi champs Kendall Reusing and Leticia Cardozo, Tommy Langaker vs. Oliver Taza, and recent ADCC EMEA trials winner Owen Jones among others.

Craig Jones during his silver medal run at ADCC 2019 | Orlando Ramirez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Polaris 26 full results, fight card, video highlights

Main card

Craig Jones vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Kendall Reusing vs. Leticia Cardozo

Molly McCann vs. Julia Scardone

Tommy Langaker vs. Oliver Taza

Owen Jones vs. Bart Dubbeldam

Marcin Maciulewicz vs Max Bickerton

Polaris 26 live stream, how to watch

With Polaris 26 being a UK event, it happens Saturday afternoon on November 4, with the main card starting at 3 p.m. ET. The event can be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

The prelims will also feature nine matches and several grapplers from the UK and EU BJJ scene, which will start at 11:30 am. That will have a free live stream on YouTube.

