Karate Combat 42: Rocha wins title trilogy with Skrivers – Full results, highlights

Luiz Rocha vs. Edgar Skrīvers 3 is headlining tonight's Karate Combat 42 live fight card / Karate Combat

Join us as we cover Karate Combat 42: Rocha vs. Skrīvers 3 this Friday (November 3rd), live from Pinewood Studios in Juan Dolio City, Dominican Republic. For those watching live, you’ll have former UFC champions Lyoto Machida and Bas Rutten in your ear with the commentary, and the ever-poetic Robin Black will be the night’s MC. Headlining KC 42 will be a lightweight trilogy title fight between the current champion, Luiz Rocha, and the former champ, Edgar Skrīvers. Before that, the co-main event is getting an inaugural strawweight championship match between Sthefanie Oliveira vs. Christina Kavakopoulou. The KC 42 fight card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

The first two meetings between Rocha and Skrivers had definitive endings, with each man having a turn at getting over on the other. I don’t see any logical reason why this third installment would be anything other than dazzling. The history is there, the high stakes are their, and their rivalry will be settled tonight! Mix in the fact that this time around they’ll be using the smaller four-ounce gloves, I’m fully expecting this one to end abruptly.

In the Karate Combat 42 co-main event, the first ever KC strawweight champion will be crowned when Sthefanie Oliveira meets Christina Kavakopoulou. Oliveira has fought once for Karate Combat, and also owns a 4-1 MMA record. As for Kavakopoulou, she holds a spotless 3-0 record under the Karate Combat banner. Also on the undercard, a guaranteed banger is on deck in the form of Bruno Assis vs. Tim Ha, which could very well end up stealing the show.

Bloody Elbow will be on location for this event, so make sure to follow along on our social media platforms to see and hear some of the hustle and bustle. The start time for this KC 42 fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Karate Combat 41 Full fight card results

Main card

– Luiz Rocha def. Edgar Skrīvers by unanimous decision: Lightweight Title

– Sthefanie Oliveira def. Christina Kavakopoulou by unanimous decision: Inaugural Strawweight Title

– Vasilii Antokhii def. Kenji Grillon by unanimous decision: Welterweight

That short right from Antonio nearly took Kenji out!! pic.twitter.com/j8xrYBKMwX — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 4, 2023

Your winner by Decision Vasilii Antokhii – What a great round 3! pic.twitter.com/NxOGRmBnrz — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 4, 2023

– Jo Miyahara def. Jorge Perez by unanimous decision: Welterweight

Jo Miyahara got dropped in the first round and came back with a vengeance to get the decision victory in the extra round! What a war! pic.twitter.com/TrloeYSwgi — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 4, 2023

These two left it all inside the pit but Jeremy Payet took the W in the extra round pic.twitter.com/3DowdQ0Vas — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 4, 2023

– Jeremy Payet def. Zhang Kui by unanimous decision: Lightweight

I don’t think we’ve ever seen this kick in the pit? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vhrntdWH3j November 4, 2023

Prelims

– Bruno Assis def. Tim Ha by unanimous decision: Lightweight

Bruno Assis went from nearly getting knocked out in Round 1 to winning Round 2 and 3 earning himself the victory. If you don't call that the Karate spirit, I don't know what is. #Revolution pic.twitter.com/VXVrcemLGc — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 4, 2023

Gasanov was playing basketball in the pit – WHAT A FINISH pic.twitter.com/AhKLd5LuuF — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 4, 2023

– Elias Santos def. Mitchell Thorpe by unanimous decision: Lightweight

– Alejandro Brugal def. Diego Avendaño by KO in round 1: Welterweight

The ref let him use the pit to finish opponent in Karate Combat pic.twitter.com/ky5b6lzrPo — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 3, 2023

– Li Lishan def. Ariana Gavino Diaz by TKO in round 1: Strawweight

The first fight of the Karate Rebellion is VIOLENT 👊💥 Li Lishan looked deadly in her debut. pic.twitter.com/a42MJe23uF — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) November 3, 2023

Live streams

The entire Karate Combat 42 event can be watched below for free, from Karate Combat’s YouTube accounts.

