Subscribe
Kickboxing MMA News
0

GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the Glory Collision 6 main event featuring a heavyweight title unification bout between Rico Verhoeven and Tariq Osaro.

By: Stephie Haynes | 16 seconds ago
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live stream results and play-by-play
SCHIPHOL - Rico Verhoeven and Tariq Osaro (L) during the weigh-in prior to the GLORY match between Rico Verhoeven and Tariq Osaro. The two kickboxers meet in the Gelredome. ANP REMKO DE WAAL VI ANP Sport ANP VI | ANP, IMAGO

Preview

GLORY Collision 6 is big event featuring “The King of Kickboxing”, Rico Verhoeven, in the headliner against interim belt-holder Tariq Osaro. The excellent card boasts 11 fights in total and broadcasts from Arnhem, the Netherlands. This will be Verhoeven’s first time back in the ring in a little over a year.

Rico Verhoeven is returning after an extended layoff due to an injured knee. Originally scheduled to meet Antonio Plazibat, Verhoeven withdrew and an interim belt was created. Plazibat and Osaro duked it out and Tariq Osaro would emerge victorious after a round 5 knockout. That brings us to today’s unification bout. Let’s take a look at some stats and accolades of the men in the main event:

Rico Verhoeven

  • Heavyweight champion
  • Record: 60-10
  • Current streak: 16
  • Title defenses: 10
  • Last opponent: Hesdy Gerges (win via R5 TKO)
  • Age: 34
  • Time in: 18 years

Tariq Osaro

  • Interim Heavyweight champion
  • Record: 12-2-2
  • Current streak: 4
  • Title defenses: 0
  • Last opponent: Antonio Plazibat (win via R5 KO)
  • Age: 28
  • Time in: 5 years

Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

GLORY Collision 6 Quick Results

Main Card

Prelims

Start date and time

GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. locally, or 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 6:30 p.m. locally, or 1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT.

Live streams

The prelims of this event are available for free on YouTube. The stream starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4. For the pay-per-view portion, purchase the event on GLORYfights.com, which has it priced at $19.99. More information on how to watch GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro is here

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live streams, results and highlights
GLORY Collision 6: Live streams, results and highlights
Tim Bissell | November 4
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro: Live streams, fight card, start time 
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Kristen King | November 2
Read more stories