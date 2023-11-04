GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live stream results and play-by-play

Jump to
GLORY Collision 6 is big event featuring “The King of Kickboxing”, Rico Verhoeven, in the headliner against interim belt-holder Tariq Osaro. The excellent card boasts 11 fights in total and broadcasts from Arnhem, the Netherlands. This will be Verhoeven’s first time back in the ring in a little over a year.
Rico Verhoeven is returning after an extended layoff due to an injured knee. Originally scheduled to meet Antonio Plazibat, Verhoeven withdrew and an interim belt was created. Plazibat and Osaro duked it out and Tariq Osaro would emerge victorious after a round 5 knockout. That brings us to today’s unification bout. Let’s take a look at some stats and accolades of the men in the main event:
Rico Verhoeven
- Heavyweight champion
- Record: 60-10
- Current streak: 16
- Title defenses: 10
- Last opponent: Hesdy Gerges (win via R5 TKO)
- Age: 34
- Time in: 18 years
Tariq Osaro
- Interim Heavyweight champion
- Record: 12-2-2
- Current streak: 4
- Title defenses: 0
- Last opponent: Antonio Plazibat (win via R5 KO)
- Age: 28
- Time in: 5 years
Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live play-by-play
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Official Decision
GLORY Collision 6 Quick Results
Main Card
- – Rico Verhoeven (60-10) 🇳🇱 vs. Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (25-2-1) 🇳🇬; heavyweight
- – Donegi Abena (26-9) 🇸🇷 vs. Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1) 🇲🇦; light heavyweight
- – Donovan Wisse (19-1) 🇸🇷 vs. Michael Boapeah (16-3-1) 🇬🇭; middleweight
- – Hamicha (40-2) 🇳🇱 vs. Diaguely Camara (24-4-1) 🇫🇷; welterweight
- – Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8) 🇳🇱 vs. Ulric Bokeme (31-4) 🇨🇩; middleweight
- – Jay Overmeer (29-5) 🇳🇱 vs. Chico Kwasi (41-5) 🇳🇱; welterweight
- – Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Stefan Latescu (16-2) 🇷🇴; light heavyweight
- – Abraham Vidales (15-2) 🇲🇽 vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1) 🇩🇪; featherweight
Prelims
- – Don Sno (2-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Gino van Steenis (1-0) 🇳🇱; welterweight
- – Robin Ciric (21-6) 🇳🇱 vs. Ismael Ouzgni (3-1) 🇳🇱; welterweight
- – Figuereido Landman (1-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (3-2-1) 🇲🇦; welterweight
Start date and time
GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. locally, or 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 6:30 p.m. locally, or 1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT.
Live streams
The prelims of this event are available for free on YouTube. The stream starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4. For the pay-per-view portion, purchase the event on GLORYfights.com, which has it priced at $19.99. More information on how to watch GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro is here.
