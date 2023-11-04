GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live streams, results and highlights

Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoevan square off before GLORY Collision 6. | ANP, IMAGO

GLORY Collision 6 Preview

GLORY kickboxing is back tonight with another tent-pole Collision event. GLORY: Collision 6 boasts three title fights and one of kickboxing’s most recognizable faces; Rico Verhoeven.

Verhoeven will defend his heavyweight title against interim champ Kevin Tariq Osaro in the main event. Verhoeven hasn’t lost since 2015, though he has been out of action for over a year. Osaro won the interim title at Collision 5 in June, beating Antonio Plazibat with a fifth round stoppage.

The co-main event is Donegi Abena defending the light heavyweight title for the first time. He meets interim champion Tarik Khbabez. Before that Donovan Wisse defends the middleweight title, that he’s held since 2021, against Michael Boapeah (who knocked his opponent’s teeth out at the last Collission event).

You can watch all this event on FITE.tv below:

Live results and highlights

Main card

Kevin Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoeven. | ANP, IMAGO

Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro; for Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez when he beat Antonio Plazibat. | Pro Shots, IMAGO

Donegi Abena vs. Tarik Khbabez; for Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah; for Wisse’s Glory middleweight title

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Diaguely Camara

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme

Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi

Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu

Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa

Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche

Prelims

Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic

Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni

Figuereido Landman vs. Sofian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek

GLORY: Collision 6: Verhoevan vs. Osaro happens on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The main card begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. The prelims start at 12 p.m. ET.

Free live stream

The prelims of this event are available for free on YouTube. The stream starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4.

