GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live streams, results and highlights

GLORY Collision 6 Preview
GLORY kickboxing is back tonight with another tent-pole Collision event. GLORY: Collision 6 boasts three title fights and one of kickboxing’s most recognizable faces; Rico Verhoeven.
Verhoeven will defend his heavyweight title against interim champ Kevin Tariq Osaro in the main event. Verhoeven hasn’t lost since 2015, though he has been out of action for over a year. Osaro won the interim title at Collision 5 in June, beating Antonio Plazibat with a fifth round stoppage.
The co-main event is Donegi Abena defending the light heavyweight title for the first time. He meets interim champion Tarik Khbabez. Before that Donovan Wisse defends the middleweight title, that he’s held since 2021, against Michael Boapeah (who knocked his opponent’s teeth out at the last Collission event).
You can watch all this event on FITE.tv below:
Live results and highlights
Main card
Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro; for Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
Donegi Abena vs. Tarik Khbabez; for Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title
Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah; for Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
Mohamed Mezouari vs. Diaguely Camara
Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme
Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi
Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu
Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa
Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche
Prelims
Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic
Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni
Figuereido Landman vs. Sofian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek
Start time and date
GLORY: Collision 6: Verhoevan vs. Osaro happens on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The main card begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. The prelims start at 12 p.m. ET.
Free live stream
The prelims of this event are available for free on YouTube. The stream starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4.
