Subscribe
GLORY: Collision 6
0

GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live streams, results and highlights

Glory Collision 6 is live tonight! See Rico Verhoeven and Tariq Osaro tangle for the undisputed Glory heavyweight title.

By: Tim Bissell | 15 seconds ago
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro live streams, results and highlights
Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoevan square off before GLORY Collision 6. | ANP, IMAGO

GLORY Collision 6 Preview

GLORY kickboxing is back tonight with another tent-pole Collision event. GLORY: Collision 6 boasts three title fights and one of kickboxing’s most recognizable faces; Rico Verhoeven.

Verhoeven will defend his heavyweight title against interim champ Kevin Tariq Osaro in the main event. Verhoeven hasn’t lost since 2015, though he has been out of action for over a year. Osaro won the interim title at Collision 5 in June, beating Antonio Plazibat with a fifth round stoppage.

The co-main event is Donegi Abena defending the light heavyweight title for the first time. He meets interim champion Tarik Khbabez. Before that Donovan Wisse defends the middleweight title, that he’s held since 2021, against Michael Boapeah (who knocked his opponent’s teeth out at the last Collission event).

You can watch all this event on FITE.tv below:

Live results and highlights

Main card

HILVERSUM - Kickboxer Rico Verhoeven together with Tariq Cookie Osaro during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz prior to the Collision 6 event of Glory in which Verhoeven makes his return to the ring. Verhoeven defends his world title against Osaro. ANP FREEK VAN DEN BERGH netherlands out - belgium out Hilversum xVIxxIVx 480121962 originalFilename: 0306906256st.jpg
Kevin Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoeven. | ANP, IMAGO

Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro; for Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

ROTTERDAM, 4-9-21, Rotterdam Ahoy GLORY 78 Kickboxing, Tarik Khbabez, Antonio Plazibat GLORY 78 Kickboxing Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNED x13296712x Copyright:
Tarik Khbabez when he beat Antonio Plazibat. | Pro Shots, IMAGO

Donegi Abena vs. Tarik Khbabez; for Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Michael Boapeah; for Wisse’s Glory middleweight title

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Diaguely Camara

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme

Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi

Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu

Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa

Ivan Galaz vs. Iliass Hammouche

Prelims

Don Sno vs. Andrija Stankovic

Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni

Figuereido Landman vs. Sofian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek

Start time and date

GLORY: Collision 6: Verhoevan vs. Osaro happens on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The main card begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. The prelims start at 12 p.m. ET.

Free live stream

The prelims of this event are available for free on YouTube. The stream starts at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 4.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA, boxing and kickboxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
GLORY 89: Badr Hari knocked out by Uku Jurjendal
GLORY 89: Badr Hari knocked out by Uku Jurjendal
Stephie Haynes | October 8
Glory 89: Badr Hari KO’d by Uku Jurjendal – complete results and highlights
Glory 89: Badr Hari knocked out!
Tim Bissell | October 7
Read more stories