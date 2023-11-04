Free Live Stream – GLORY Collision 6 Verhoeven vs. Osaro prelims

Jump to
GLORY Collision 6 rumbles into action tonight in the Netherlands headlined Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro for the undisputed heavyweight title. That’s one of three title fights on offer this night in Arnhem.
The prelims for this event are free and live on FITE.TV and you can watch them below.
GLORY Collision 6 Free live stream
Main event live stream
Start date and time
GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. locally, or 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 6:30 p.m. locally, or 1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT.
Fight card
Main card
- – Rico Verhoeven (60-10) 🇳🇱 vs. Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (25-2-1) 🇳🇬; heavyweight
- – Donegi Abena (26-9) 🇸🇷 vs. Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1) 🇲🇦; light heavyweight
- – Donovan Wisse (19-1) 🇸🇷 vs. Michael Boapeah (16-3-1) 🇬🇭; middleweight
- – Hamicha (40-2) 🇳🇱 vs. Diaguely Camara (24-4-1) 🇫🇷; welterweight
- – Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8) 🇳🇱 vs. Ulric Bokeme (31-4) 🇨🇩; middleweight
- – Jay Overmeer (29-5) 🇳🇱 vs. Chico Kwasi (41-5) 🇳🇱; welterweight
- – Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Stefan Latescu (16-2) 🇷🇴; light heavyweight
- – Abraham Vidales (15-2) 🇲🇽 vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1) 🇩🇪; featherweight
Prelims
- – Don Sno (2-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Gino van Steenis (1-0) 🇳🇱; welterweight
- – Robin Ciric (21-6) 🇳🇱 vs. Ismael Ouzgni (3-1) 🇳🇱; welterweight
- – Figuereido Landman (1-1) 🇳🇱 vs. Soufian-Aoulad Abdelkhalek (3-2-1) 🇲🇦; welterweight
