Free Live Stream – GLORY Collision 6 Verhoeven vs. Osaro prelims

GLORY Collision 6 rumbles into action tonight in the Netherlands headlined Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro for the undisputed heavyweight title. That’s one of three title fights on offer this night in Arnhem.

The prelims for this event are free and live on FITE.TV and you can watch them below.

GLORY Collision 6 Free live stream

Main event live stream

GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. locally, or 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 6:30 p.m. locally, or 1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT.

The Gelredome. Home of Dutch soccer side Vitesse Arnhem. | ANP, IMAGO

Fight card

Main card

Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoevan square off before GLORY Collision 6. | ANP, IMAGO

Prelims

