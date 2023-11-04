Subscribe
GLORY GLORY: Collision 6 Kickboxing
0

Free Live Stream – GLORY Collision 6 Verhoeven vs. Osaro prelims

GLORY Collision 6 is live tonight! Check out this free live stream of the event, which is headlined by Rico Verheoven vs. Tariq Osaro.

By: Tim Bissell | 13 seconds ago
Free Live Stream – GLORY Collision 6 Verhoeven vs. Osaro prelims

GLORY Collision 6 rumbles into action tonight in the Netherlands headlined Rico Verhoeven vs. Kevin Tariq Osaro for the undisputed heavyweight title. That’s one of three title fights on offer this night in Arnhem.

The prelims for this event are free and live on FITE.TV and you can watch them below.

GLORY Collision 6 Free live stream

Main event live stream

Start date and time

GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. locally, or 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 6:30 p.m. locally, or 1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT.

ARNHEM - Overview of the Gelredome during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse and PEC Zwolle in the Gelredome on October 27, 2023 in Arnhem, the Netherlands. ANP BART STOUTJESDIJK Dutch Eredivisie 2023 2024 xVIxANPxSportx xxANPxIVx 482277664 originalFilename: 482277664.jpg
The Gelredome. Home of Dutch soccer side Vitesse Arnhem. | ANP, IMAGO

Fight card

Main card

HILVERSUM - Kickboxer Rico Verhoeven together with Tariq Cookie Osaro during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz prior to the Collision 6 event of Glory in which Verhoeven makes his return to the ring. Verhoeven defends his world title against Osaro. ANP FREEK VAN DEN BERGH netherlands out - belgium out Hilversum xVIxxIVx 480122012 originalFilename: 0306906422st.jpg
Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoevan square off before GLORY Collision 6. | ANP, IMAGO

Prelims

GLORY Collision 6 official poster.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA, boxing and kickboxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro: Live streams, fight card, start time 
GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Kristen King | November 2
GLORY 89: Badr Hari knocked out by Uku Jurjendal
GLORY 89: Badr Hari knocked out by Uku Jurjendal
Stephie Haynes | October 8
Read more stories