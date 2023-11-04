Subscribe
BKFC BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai Muay Thai
Free Live Stream – BKFC Thailand 5 Buakaw vs. Saenchai prelims

BKFC Thailand 5 is live tonight/today with Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai meeting for the very first time.

By: Tim Bissell | 14 seconds ago
Free Live Stream – BKFC Thailand 5 Buakaw vs. Saenchai prelims

BKFC 5 Thailand brings together Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai for an improbable bare-knuckle match-up inside the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Pattaya, Thailand. Shockingly, despite having hundreds of bouts to their names, these two have never faced each other in the ring.

It all changes on Saturday night (morning for us in North America). Before the combat sports legends face-off, though, there is a free live stream of the prelim portion of the card. You can watch that below.

Start date and time

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Pattaya, Thailand. The prelim card starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 8 a.m. ET | 5 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 8 p.m. locally, or 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT. The prelims begin at 8 a.m. ET | 5 a.m. PT.

BKFC Thailand 5 Prelims Free live stream

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai Main card live stream

Fight card

Main card

Prelims

BKFC Thailand 5 Buakaw vs. Saenchai poster

