BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai live streaming results and play-by-play

BKFC Thailand 5 brings us Buakaw vs. Saenchai live from Pattaya, Thailand. Both men are icons of Muay Thai, and despite both being in their early 40s, can still thrown down.

Buakaw, aka ‘The White Lotus’, is a two time K-1 world champion and multiple Lumpinee Stadium champion. The 41-year-old’s pro fight record is officially listed as 240-24-14 1 NC. Buakaw tried his hand at bare knuckle fighting with BKFC in 2022, appearing at BKFC Thailand 3, defeating Erkan Varol by first round KO.

Saenchai is two years older than Buakaw. His record is 327-49-2. He is also a multiple time Lumpinee Stadium champion as well as a multiple Thai Fight champion and WBC Muay Thai champ. Saenchai has also fought in conventional boxing, where he holds a 5-0 record. He hasn’t lost any kind of fight since 2014. That’s good for a 70-fight undefeated streak (with just one draw in there).

Follow all the action as these two legends do battle, without the gloves, here on Bloody Elbow.

Buakaw vs. Saenchai live play-by-play

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Pattaya, Thailand. The prelim card starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 8 a.m. ET | 5 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 8 p.m. locally, or 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT.

Live streams

You can watch the prelims of BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai for free on YouTube.

To purchase the pay-per-view portion of the event ($9.99), head over to either of the following options: watch.BKFC.com, the BKFC+ app, the BKFC YouTube, or FITE.

