BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai: Live streams, fight card, start time

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has paired two of the most legendary Muay Thai fighters up for its upcoming event, BKFC Thailand 5 live today / tonight. Buakaw Banchamek and Saenchai are sharing the Squared Circle, where the former has already earned his first BKFC win. Buakaw finished Erkan Varol via first-round KO at BKFC Thailand 3 more than a year ago. Now he has set his sights on another win.

“I’ve never faced anyone quite like my opponent. Saenchai is a true legend in the sport, and what makes it even more exciting is that you can never predict how he will fight. However, in the end, there can only be one true legend of Siam,” said Banchamek to BKFC in August.

“There will be no holding back. It’s going to be a genuine fight with real pain. I’m always confident when I step into the ring, but you never know what Saenchai is going to do, so I can’t predict how I will win, but I am sure I will win. If this were Muay Thai, fans might predict the outcome, but when it comes to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, it’s difficult to predict.”

For Saenchai, he has remained active in Muay Thai, going 2-0-1 this year. Recently, the 43-year-old earned consecutive KOs against Danilo Alves Reis and Tophik Abdullaev, respectively.

BKFC Thailand 5 full fight card

Main card

Prelims

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Pattaya, Thailand. The prelim card starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 8 a.m. ET | 5 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 8 p.m. locally, or 9 a.m. ET | 6 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai here.

Free live streams

You can watch the prelims of BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs. Saenchai for free on YouTube.

To purchase the pay-per-view portion of the event ($9.99), head over to either of the following options: watch.BKFC.com, the BKFC+ app, the BKFC YouTube, or FITE.

