Free Live Stream: Karate Combat 42: Rocha vs. Skrivers 3

The world’s first full contact Karate league, Karate Combat, is headed back to the Dominican Republic this Friday (November 3rd) for Karate Combat 42: Rocha vs. Skrīvers 3. The venue this time around will be at Pinewood Studios in Juan Dolio City, and former UFC champions Lyoto Machida and Bas Rutten will be on commentary duty. This card will be capped of with two title fights. The KC’s lightweight title will be defended in the main event, and then the company’s first ever strawweight champion will be crowned in the co-main. The start time for this KC 42 fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

The first matchup between Rocha and Skrīvers was also the very first title fight in Karate Combat history at the Season 1 finale. Skrīvers walked away with the win that night, but then at their second encounter on Season 4, Rocha had his turn at tasting victory. Fast forward to present day, Luiz is coming off of a vacant title winning decision against Bruno Souza at KC 39, and Skrīvers is fresh off of a thrilling decision victory over Gabriel Varga at KC 40. Prepare for fireworks!

For the Karate Combat 42 co-main event, Sthefanie Oliveira will collide with Christina Kavakopoulou for the promotion’s inaugural strawweight title. Oliveira is 4-1 in MMA, and has a major opportunity to come in and win herself a world title. Standing across from her will be Kavakopoulou, who holds a spotless 3-0 record under the Karate Combat banner.

All-in-all, there will be four local fighters competing for the Dominican crowd, each native competing against a non-national. My pick for possible sleeper fight of the night belongs to Bruno Assis vs. Tim Ha. Assis was last spotted in that wild battle of the Bruno’s with Bruno Souza, and Ha scored a sensational knockout just last month at the previous KC event in the DR. With KC sticking with the four-ounce gloves that debuted at KC 41, this could very well be another finish-happy event.

Bloody Elbow will be on location for this event, so make sure to follow along on our social media platforms to see and hear some of the hustle and bustle. The start time for this KC 42 fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Free Live Stream

The entire Karate Combat 42 event can be watched below for free, from Karate Combat’s YouTube accounts.

Karate Combat 42 Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Karate Combat 42: Rocha vs. Skrīvers 3 takes place on November 3rd, at Pinewood Studios in Juan Dolio City, Dominican Republic. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen be in the Dominican Republic, and would like to attend Karate Combat 42, then event tickets are available by clicking HERE.

Disclosure: Karate Combat is covering the author’s travel expenses to this event.

