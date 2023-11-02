Subscribe
MMA News ONE Championship ONE Fight Night 16
ONE Fight Night 16: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Get all the details on how to watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, which goes down on Fri., Nov. 3, 2023 in Thailand.

By: Kristen King | 1 min ago
ONE Fight Night 16 fight poster | Credit: ONE Championship

Preview

ONE Championship heads to Thailand this Friday with ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade. In the headliner, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio de Andrade vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight championship in kickboxing. After returning to the win column from two losses to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty earned an opportunity against then-ONE champion Nong-O Hama. In an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender, the ‘General’ stunned Nong-O via first-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April. For his next challenge, Haggerty hopes to add ‘two-sport champion to his résumé against Andrade. 

The Brazilian comes into this event fresh off two consecutive fights with John Lineker. After closing the ‘Hands of Stone’ chapter of his career with a fourth-round TKO of Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7, Andrade set his sights on more gold. Standing in his way is Haggerty, who ‘Wonder Boy’ expects to test come fight night. 

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade full fight card

Main card

Start date and time

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade goes down on Friday, November 3, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. 

Tickets

Purchase tickets for ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade here

ONE Fight Night 16 fight poster | Credit: ONE Championship

Live streams

For US and Canadian viewers, you can watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Amazon Prime Video. For everyone else, ONE is expected to stream the event on its official website, YouTube and Facebook.

Find more information on how to watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade here.

Kristen King
