ONE Fight Night 16: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade: Live streams, fight card, start time 

ONE Fight Night 16 fight poster | Credit: ONE Championship

Preview

ONE Championship heads to Thailand this Friday with ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade. In the headliner, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio de Andrade vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight championship in kickboxing. After returning to the win column from two losses to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Haggerty earned an opportunity against then-ONE champion Nong-O Hama. In an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender, the ‘General’ stunned Nong-O via first-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April. For his next challenge, Haggerty hopes to add ‘two-sport champion to his résumé against Andrade.

The Brazilian comes into this event fresh off two consecutive fights with John Lineker. After closing the ‘Hands of Stone’ chapter of his career with a fourth-round TKO of Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7, Andrade set his sights on more gold. Standing in his way is Haggerty, who ‘Wonder Boy’ expects to test come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade full fight card

Main card

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade goes down on Friday, November 3, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade here.

ONE Fight Night 16 fight poster | Credit: ONE Championship

Live streams

For US and Canadian viewers, you can watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Amazon Prime Video. For everyone else, ONE is expected to stream the event on its official website, YouTube and Facebook.

Find more information on how to watch ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade here.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author