GLORY Collision 6: Rico Verhoeven vs. Tariq Osaro: Live streams, fight card, start time 

After more than a year away, reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven returns to the ring at GLORY Collision 6 live this Saturday. The ‘King of Kickboxing’ spent some time on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury ahead of his eleventh scheduled defense against Antonio Plazibat. An interim championship was created, which Plazibat and Tariq Osaro vied for at GLORY Collision 5 this past June. ‘Cookie’ finished Plazibat via fifth-round TKO, setting up a unification against Verhoeven.

Prior to his injury, Verhoeven extended his win streak to sixteen with a fifth-round finish of Hesdy Gerges. He hopes to go for seventeen in a row against Osaro, who is ready to upset the champion.

GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro goes down on Sat., Nov. 4, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, the Netherlands. The prelim card starts at 5 p.m. locally, or 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT. The main card follows at 6:30 p.m. locally, or 1:30 p.m. ET | 10:30 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro here.

Free live stream

You can watch the prelims of GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro for free on YouTube.

Watch the GLORY Collision 6 prelims here.

For the pay-per-view portion, purchase the event on GLORYfights.com, which has it priced at $19.99. More information on how to watch GLORY Collision 6: Verhoeven vs. Osaro is here.

