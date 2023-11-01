Subscribe
MMA News UFC 294 UFC News
0

‘I’m going to tear through him and erase him from history’ – UFC’s Johnny Walker is furious with his last opponent

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker is campaigning for an immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

By: Lucas Rezende | 10 seconds ago
‘I’m going to tear through him and erase him from history’ – UFC’s Johnny Walker is furious with his last opponent
Johnny Walker before UFC Charlotte. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is still mad about the unfortunate result to his latest outing. Halfway through the first round of his fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294, the Brazilian was hit with an illegal knee to the head while downed, resulting in No Contest. But Walker hopes that is not the last time his path crosses with the Russian’s.

Johnny Walker is out for blood

In fact, Johnny Walker has been trying to secure an immediate rematch with Ankalaev as soon as possible, just so he can unleash his anger and frustration on a man who the Brazilian calls a dirty fighter. In an interview with Ag Fight, Walker explained exactly what he intends to do if has a chance to rematch the Russian.

“I’m going to catch him again, God willing, as soon as possible. We’ve been negotiating to see if I can return and rematch him. I’m sure I’m going to send that guy to the moon. There will be no talking with that guy. I’m going to mess him up, I’m going to tear through him and erase him from history, because he’s a dirty guy. I’m going to mess him up good.”

May 13, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - May 13: (L-R) Johnny Walker welcomes Anthony Smith back to his feet at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA - ZUMAp175 20230513_zsa_p175_161
Johnny Walker was coming off a win over former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

“I’m pissed off,” Walker said. “That a*****e hit me with an illegal knee. He should have been disqualified. I’m going to catch him. I’m going all out, no question about it. He has already seen the kind of animal I am.”

Walker wanted Magomed Ankalaev to be DQ’d at UFC 294

Much like Johnny Walker said shortly after the fight, one of the main reasons why he was so frustrated with the result is the way the whole situation was handled during the time when the fight was stopped after the knee. Had the problem been tackled differently, perhaps the Brazilian would not have been so frustrated and so eager to take on Ankalaev immediately.

“They didn’t give me time to calm down, to recover,” Walker said in an interview on the MMA Hour. “If I had gotten kicked in the balls, I have five minutes to recover. I’m kneed in the face, I have nothing to recover. An illegal knee in the face? It’s more disappointing because the same thing happened with Aljamain and he became a champ after a knee like that.

“I don’t want to become champion [like that], but maybe take points off of him and the fight continues, or maybe disqualify him or whatever. It’s an illegal shot. He could put me out with a very illegal shot. I could have damage in my brain. Before, I gave him a legal and intentional knee on the middle, I came in with the flying knee and I missed. But on the floor, you know the rules. It’s a very dirty move. I’m upset.”

Both men have impressive wins in the UFC

The No Contest at UFC 294 also interrupted a three-fight winning streak for Johnny Walker (21-7-1 NC), which included victories over Anthony Smith, Paul Craig and Ion Cutelaba. The 31-year-old’s most recent defeat dates back to knockout loss to current champion Jamahal Hill, in February 2022.

MMA: UFC 282 - Blachowicz vs Ankalaev Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) during UFC 282. The fight was called in a draw at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20221210_szo_cs1_0381
Magomed Ankalaev after his draw with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1-1-1 NC) has not lost a fight ever since his Octagon debut, when he got submitted by Paul Craig, in March 2018. Afterwards, the 31-year-old put together a nine-fight win streak, which includes wins over notable names such as Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir. However, in his most recent outings, the Russian had a No Contest against Walker and fought former champion Jan Blachowicz to a split draw in December 2022.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 294: Johnny Walker upset with controversial stoppage, No Contest
Johnny Walker 'upset' with 'very dirty move' that led to No Contest at UFC 294
Lucas Rezende | October 25
UFC 294: Talking to your loved ones about Khamzat Chimaev
UFC 294: Talking to your loved ones about Khamzat Chimaev
Chris Rini | October 24
Read more stories