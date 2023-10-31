Cagebound MMA Card features Bell vs Schmehl from Heights Casino

TKO-TV and CageboundFC presents MMA at the Heights Casino in Trinidad, CA.
Big night of MMA action headlined by bantamweight showdown
Don’t miss this exciting night of MMA action featuring nine professional bouts, including a main event showdown between bantamweight sensation Cass Bell (7-3) and Edward Schmehl (5-4).
Bell is known for his aggressive style and powerful striking, while Schmehl is a skilled wrestler with a submission finish. This fight is sure to be a barn-burner, with both fighters looking to finish the fight early.
The co-main events are also stacked, with Gabriel Smith taking on Daniel Garcia and Tim Riscen facing off against Mark Coates. Both fights feature evenly matched opponents, and the winners could position themselves for a title shot.
See the action live — buy tickets at TKOTix.com
Tune in on TKO-TV.com at 6:30 PM Pacific Time to catch all the action!
Three fighters are headed to the UFC Octagon after this card
- Ayadi Majdeddine 13-4 “The Wild Strangler” Lightweight 10 wins by submission
- Aleko Sagliani 9-5 “AKO” Welterweight 8 wins by KO/TKO
- Aireon Tavarres 4-0 “The Hyphy Kid” Welterweight
See the action live — buy tickets at TKOTix.com
Tune in on TKO-TV.com at 6:30 PM Pacific Time to catch all the action!
CageboundFC Fight Night at The Heights Full fight card
Sat, Nov 4, 6:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET
- Main: Cass Bell (7-3) vs Edward Schmehl (5-4)
- Co-Main: Tim Riscen (7-7) vs. Mark Coates (10-8)
- Co Main: Gabriel Smith vs Daniel Garcia
- Quinton McCottrell vs. Ayadi Majdeddine
- Kerry Lattimer vs. Aleko Sagliani
- Zac Kelley vs. Elycaireon Tavarres
- Israel Smith vs. Daniel Molina
- Chris Owen vs. Nassir Worthy
See the action live — buy tickets at TKOTix.com
Tune in on TKO-TV.com at 6:30 PM Pacific Time to catch all the action!
About the author