Cagebound MMA Card features Bell vs Schmehl from Heights Casino

Don't miss this exciting night of MMA action featuring nine pro bouts, including a main event showdown between bantamweight sensation Cass Bell (7-3) and Edward Schmehl (5-4).

By: Nate Wilcox | 34 seconds ago
Fight Night at The Heights features main event showdown between bantamweight sensation Cass Bell (7-3) and Edward Schmehl (5-4).

TKO-TV and CageboundFC presents MMA at the Heights Casino in Trinidad, CA.

Big night of MMA action headlined by bantamweight showdown

Don’t miss this exciting night of MMA action featuring nine professional bouts, including a main event showdown between bantamweight sensation Cass Bell (7-3) and Edward Schmehl (5-4).

Bell is known for his aggressive style and powerful striking, while Schmehl is a skilled wrestler with a submission finish. This fight is sure to be a barn-burner, with both fighters looking to finish the fight early.

The co-main events are also stacked, with Gabriel Smith taking on Daniel Garcia and Tim Riscen facing off against Mark Coates. Both fights feature evenly matched opponents, and the winners could position themselves for a title shot.

See the action live — buy tickets at TKOTix.com

Tune in on TKO-TV.com at 6:30 PM Pacific Time to catch all the action!

Three fighters are headed to the UFC Octagon after this card

CageboundFC Fight Night at The Heights Full fight card

Sat, Nov 4, 6:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET

