Derrick Lewis arrested days before UFC main event

The UFC is headed to Sao Paulo this week for a Fight Night card featuring former heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis in a five round main event against fast rising prospect Jailton Almeida. The bout marks Lewis’ first since signing a new 8-fight contract to compete for the world’s largest MMA promotion.

At the moment, however, it sounds like Lewis will just be lucky he was able to make it to the event. That’s after news has surfaced of a recent arrest for the ‘Black Beast.’

Derrick Lewis arrested, accused of going 136 MPH in 50 MPH zone

Local Houston affiliate ABC 13 reports that Derrick Lewis was arrested on Wednesday, October 25th after an officer apparently spotted the notable UFC talent weaving dangerously through traffic in his red Lamborghini. According to arrest records, Lewis was clocked going 136 mph on FM (Farm to Market Route) 2100 on the outskirts of Houston, TX. The speed limit for the area is only 50 mph, meaning Lewis was traveling at nearly three-times the legal limit.

According to reports, Lewis was released on his own recognizance after meeting a $100 bond on the same day as his arrest. He is due back in court on December 27th.

Derrick Lewis shows off twin turbo Lambo

Derrick Lewis’ love for fast cars has been well documented at this point. Back in 2019, Lewis got up to 140 mph on the race track driving his new custom twin turbo Lamborghini Huracan. Fortunately that was on a closed, supervised course. No problems.

Derrick Lewis wasn’t always so lucky

While Lewis drives exclusively in style these days, he wasn’t always so fortunate. In a 2021 interview on the Rich Eisen show, the 4oz Fight Club talent talked about getting started in the combat sports game. Originally, Lewis had been interested in a professional boxing career training under legendary heavyweight champion George Forman.

Things got serious enough that Foreman gave Lewis a car and was planning to put him up in an apartment near the boxing gym. That relationship quickly soured, however, when Lewis announced his intentions of going into MMA instead.

“I told him, ‘No I don’t think boxing is going to be for me.’ By this time they had already given me a car,” Lewis recalled. “They were about to put me up in an apartment across from the gym I was training at in downtown Houston.

“I told them, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do boxing. I’m going to stick to MMA’ because I felt like MMA was easier than boxing. So they took the car away from me. It was a Buick anyway.”

That time someone tried to steal Derrick Lewis’ car

In fact, these days, Derrick Lewis’ cars are so nice that someone tried to steal one. Back in 2021, Lewis made headlines when he posted an image to his Instagram account featuring his bruised knuckles and a caption that read simply “Satisfaction” and “He’s ok.”



In a now deleted video uploaded along with the image, Lewis noted that the “motherf*cker tried to break into my sh*t.”

Police reports from the incident state that Lewis was leaving a training session at his gym, when he heard sounds coming from the driver’s side of his vehicle. There Lewis apparently confronted 36-year-old Quinton Wright, attempting to jimmy the lock with a screwdriver. Wright was charged with simple criminal mischief because, as a police spokesperson at the time put it, “our winner did not get into the vehicle.”

“Mr. Lewis says he went over to the suspect, struck him, placed him onto the ground until the police arrived,” the spokesperson said in a statement to MMA Fighting at the time. “That’s the nicest way to put it.”



Lewis had his own account of events.

Derrick Lewis talking about fighting off the car thief is pure comedy 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/GGCHq4beye — MMAChatterbox 🇨🇦 💎 (@ChatterboxMMA) July 14, 2021

Lewis vs. Almeida is set to go down this Saturday, November 4th, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Alongside the heavyweight main event, the card is expected to play host to a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov. Hopefully Lewis won’t get to do any driving while he’s getting ready for fight night.

