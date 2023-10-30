Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis: Live streams, start time and fight card updates

All the fights for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis card. With start time, date, fight card and streams info.

By: Eddie Mercado | 1 hour ago
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis headlines Saturday's UFC fight night live mma card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/xJeffxSwingerx

Preview

The UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight card is going down live this Saturday (November 4th) from the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This is the first time the promotion has been to Brazil since January, when Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to win the UFC light heavyweight title. This time around, top heavyweights will grace the main event when the promotion’s #9 ranked, Jailton Almeida, gets into a clash of styles with the ever-popular #10 ranked, Derrick Lewis. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 6:00 pm ET.

It was supposed to be Curtis Blaydes opposite Almeida this weekend, but after an injury removed Blaydes from the Brazilian card, Lewis was brought in to replace him. This main event went from a battle of prolific grapplers, to a wicked submission ace up against a lethal knockout artist. I think the odds of this one ending early are much higher than what they were for Almeida vs. Blaydes.

On the undercard, Brazil’s Bonfim brothers will be on deck for the Sao Paulo crowd, with Gabriel Bonfim matching up with Nicolas Dalby in the welterweight co-main event. His brother, Ismael Bonfim, will throw down with Vinc Pichel at 155-pounds earlier in the night. Another Brazilian standout on the card is the submission-savvy Caio Borralho, who is paired up with a rebounding Abus Magomedov (who lost to newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland last time out, in his UFC main event debut).

UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis Full fight card

Main card

  • – Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis: Heavyweight
  • – Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby: Welterweight
  • Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Heavyweight
  • – Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov: Middleweight
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan: Middleweight
  • – Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel: Lightweight
May 13, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - May 13: Jailton Almeida celebrates his win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik via submission (rear naked choke) at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA - ZUMAp175 20230513_zsa_p175_193
Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Prelims

June 3, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - June 3: Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos compete in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 74- Kara-France vs Albazi on June 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230603_zsa_p175_193
Elizeu Zaleski when he fought Abubakar Nurmagomedov in June. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Start date and time

UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis takes place on November 4th, at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main event starts at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis poster

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis?

After UFC Fight Night: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis will be UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira, and this event will happen on November 11th from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two titles will be up for grabs as Jiří Procházka meets Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight belt, and Sergei Pavlovich collides with Tom Aspinal for the vacant interim heavyweight championship.

UFC 295 poster

