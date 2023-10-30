Crazy video: MMA fighter rolls for heel hook, submits himself

MMA Fighter Luiz Claudio goes for a heel hook.

Just as sports host some of the most incredible physical achievements in the realm of man, they’re also the arena of some of humanity’s greatest lowlights. For every circus catch, wall-climbing outfield grab, or tackle breaking touchdown run, there’s a botched snap, an unforced fumble on the goal line, or a catcher taking a foul tip right to the balls.

The same is true for MMA as well. Sure there’s Demetrious Johnson’s flying armbar, or Yair Rodriguez’s up-elbow KO, but we also have that time Jarred Brooks knocked himself out trying a highlight slam, or that time Ion Cutelaba got TKO’d by his own over-enthusiastic acting chops.

MMA fighter Luiz Claudio submits himself

Sure this one didn’t happen at the highest levels of the sport, but it’s just so weird and unexpected, it couldn’t be ignored. This past Sunday, October 29th at Fight Music Show: Fight Night 2 in Curitiba, Brazil, 4-2-1 pro MMA fighter Luiz Claudio faced off in a lightweight prelim against 9-1 Yabna N’Tchala.

Just over a minute into the fight, the Brazilian found himself on his back, rolling for a kneebar against N’Tchala. A leg entanglement ensued, with Claudio searching for a potential heel hook. Only, he had his feet so badly crossed up around his opponent’s leg that when he cranked for the submission, he was the one that ended up having to tap.

Luiz Claudio submits himself while attempting a leg lock at FMS Fight Night 2🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/l90YByWN4X October 30, 2023

Honest to god, never seen anything like it before.

Swords though?

The centerpiece of the Fight Music Show card was a four-man one-night kickboxing tournament, won by 12-6 pro MMA fighter Dioginis ‘Overeem’ Souza. But the real highlight of the whole event has to be the medieval knight fights event in the middle of the card, between two swordsmen wielding real steel and some heavy padding.



I’m not sure exactly who won this ren-fest nonsense, but my personal scorecard goes to the dude in the black pants for landing four or five uncontested right hands in close.

Also at FMS Fight Night 2🇧🇷, a duel between two swordsmen pic.twitter.com/C9BzoUOBKO — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 30, 2023

To my memory, we haven’t yet seen a self submission in the UFC. But with the increasing numbers of raw talent getting picked up off the Contender Series lately, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before someone replicates this kind of comedy masterclass in the Octagon.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author