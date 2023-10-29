Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk original December date dashed after Francis Ngannou scare?

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou kick off press conference held at Here at Outernet Charing Cross Road London | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Tyson Fury was right about his pre-fight jinx ahead of Francis Ngannou

Days ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Francis Ngannou on Saturday, Tyson Fury addressed something that most thought was a sign of disrespect for his upcoming opponent. In September, it was announced that Fury had signed on for an undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk that was going to happen either in December or January.

For Fury, he revealed that he was not happy with the announcement because he believes that you should never ‘count chickens before they hatch’. Well, the WBC heavyweight champion had that belief reaffirmed this past Saturday.

Fury may have been the only person giving Francis Ngannou a serious shot against him going into Saturday’s bout in Riyadh, given that oddmakers favored Fury by as much as -1400 pre-fight. Ngannou’s performance in the fight changed a LOT of minds.

Oleksandr Usyk didn’t bet cash on Fury (as far as we know) but he had more riding on Fury’s performance than any hundred punters throwing down a ten spot on the fight. Usyk stands to make millions if the fight proceeds on schedule and if it is cancelled or delayed, he’ll be the biggest loser.

As it turns out, Fury may not be ready for the December date against Usyk. Per his promoter, Frank Warren, there is a new date to consider.

“It will go ahead but it will not be on the 23rd,” said Warren to Boxing News Online. “It was crazy for some people to suggest that it could still go ahead on the 23rd. He is 35-years-old and has just done a 12-week training camp and has just been in a tough fight. He needs a break with his family, he needs to switch off and we will announce the date when we are ready. But the fight is signed. The fight will happen. It will happen early in the new year, late January or February. That will be up to Tyson, it is his body.

“Fury said in the ring that he would fight on the 23rd – and he would do it – but he needs protecting from himself and that’s my job.”

Oleksandr Uysk responds to Warren

Uysk has gotten used to waiting on Fury. They have been on a collision course since Usyk upset Anthony Joshua in September 2021 in a bout that only happened because a court ordered Joshua to give Usyk the shot rather than allowing him sufficient time to cut a deal to fight fury.

The two were expected to fight early in 2023 but negotiations collapsed in March and now Usyk might once again be looking at another delay.

“Uncle Frank says some sneaky things,” said Usyk to Boxing King Media. “We have a contract that says that the fight has to take place on the 23rd of December.

“I will be ready for the 23rd because I’m in training camp.”

“Let him take his time,” said Usyk. “Let him vacate the title first and then take his rest.”

