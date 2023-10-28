Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Live stream updates, results, video highlights for today

After months of build and years of tease, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down today. | DeanxFardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

The time has come for Tyson Fury to meet Francis Ngannou in a boxing ring for a maximum of 10 rounds. A pairing that seemed like pure fantasy to people a few years ago will actually take place this Saturday in the main event of a pay-per-view card from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fight will mark Ngannou’s first combat sports appearance since his UFC Heavyweight Championship win against Ciryl Gane in early 2022, and his first-ever time competing in boxing.

Fury, Ngannou make returns

Ngannou left the UFC last year after defending his belt and earning his sixth consecutive win in the promotion. Earlier this year he signed a deal with the PFL, which allowed him to compete for them but also work on boxing matches on the side as well. That helped lead to this weekend, where he will face one of the best boxers in the world.

Fury, considered by many to either be the best at heavyweight or second to highly decorated champion Oleksandr Usyk, has never faced defeat through 34 professional bouts. He is competing for the first time this year, following up on a 2022 that saw him score stoppage wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Ngannou enters fight as massive underdog

This fight represents different things to different people. To the promoters, it’s the “Battle of the Baddest,” putting two goliaths against each other to see who emerges on top. To Fury, it’s like if you put a table tennis champion against the best tennis player in the world at Wimbledon, he said Friday.

There’s no doubt that Ngannou pulling out a win would be an upset of massive proportions. Sportsbooks, writers, and fans alike have all cast their doubts on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion possibly earning a victory this Saturday.

A lot of people seem certain about the result today. Almost as uncertain as everyone seems about whether the bout is actually counting towards their records, or if it will be known as an exhibition.

Follow the results as they happen

Throughout the afternoon, Bloody Elbow will be providing live results and coverage of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Below, a constantly updating list of highlights and results will grow as the day progresses. We’ll also have play-by-play for the 10-round main event in the article once it kicks off.

Feel free to join the discussion in the comments below as well.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou play-by-play

Beginning soon.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou results, highlights, discussion

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: How to watch, live stream

The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou card is available in the US as an ESPN+ PPV, in the UK as a TNT Sport PPV, and in most other territories on DAZN- also as a pay-per-view. The card starts at 1PM ET (6PM British time) with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou main event expected at 5:40pm ET (10.40pm British time).

That means you can expect Wardley vs Adeleye about an hour before that main event, though it won’t be precisely set so stay tuned here to find out when it gets going.

