Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live stream results, play-by-play and video highlights for today’s fight

Fight day is finally here and Francis Ngannou fans will get to see the lineal UFC heavyweight champion take on boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion. It’s a crossover match that’s been months in the making and one that’s drawn out a veritable who’s who of athletes and celebrities to the ‘Rumble in Riyadh’ for the fight festivities.
With naysayers from the very top, like Bob Arum, all the way to the casual combat sports fan, one prevailing thought has been almost universally shared—Francis doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in the hot place against the man named after Mike Tyson.
That fact hasn’t seemed to dampen the fervor surrounding the fight, and as the hours draw closer to the main event ring walks, the more excited folks from around the globe seem to be. And since you, the educated fan, are here, let’s take a look at some facts and figures around the two titans set to engage in sanctioned violence.
Tyson Fury
- WBC heavyweight champion, lineal heavyweight champion
- Record: 33-0-1
- Last fought: 12/3/2022
- Last opponent: Derek Chisora (Fury won via 10th round TJO)
- Age: 35
Francis Ngannou
- Lineal UFC heavyweight champion
- Record: (MMA) 17-3 Boxing: 0-0
- Last fought: 1/22/2022
- Last opponent: Cyril Gane (Ngannou won via unanimous decision)
- Age: 37
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live play-by-play
Round 1
Coming soon…
Round 2
Coming soon…
Round 3
Coming soon…
Round 4
Coming soon…
Round 5
Coming soon…
Round 6
Coming soon…
Round 7
Coming soon…
Round 8
Coming soon…
Round 9
Coming soon…
Round 10
Coming soon…
Round 11
Coming soon…
Round 12
Coming soon…
Official Decision
Coming soon…
Fury vs. Ngannou Quick Results
Main Card
- – Tyson Fury (33-0-1) 🏴 vs. Francis Ngannou (0-0) 🇨🇲; heavyweight
- – Fabio Wardley (16-0) 🏴 vs. David Adeleye (12-0) 🏴; heavyweight
- – Joseph Parker (32-3) 🇦🇺 vs. Simon Kean (23-1) 🇨🇦; heavyweight
- – Carlos Takam (40-7-1) 🇫🇷 vs. Martin Bakole (19-1) 🇨🇩; heavyweight
- – Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0) 🇷🇺 vs. Anthony Wright (20-4-1) 🇺🇸; heavyweight
- – Moses Itauma (5-0) 🏴 vs. Istvan Bernath (10-1) 🇭🇺; heavyweight
Prelim Card
- – Jack McGann (8-0-1) 🏴 vs. Alcibiade Duran (12-3) 🇺🇸; super welterweight
Start date and time
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down on Saturday, October 28, live from the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main portion of the card starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ringwalks for Fury vs. Ngannou expected around 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. PT.
Live streams
For US viewers, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou airs exclusively on ESPN+, which has the pay-per-view event priced at $79.99. For other viewers, the event is on TNT Sports Box Office (UK and Ireland) and DAZN (Australia), respectively.
You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:
|Mobile Devices
|TV/Streaming Devices
|Gaming Consoles
|iPhone
|Amazon Fire TV
|PlayStation®4
|iPad
|Amazon Fire TV Stick
|PlayStation®5
|Android Phone
|Android TV
|XBox One
|Android Tablet
|Apple TV
|XBox Series X|S
|Amazon Fire Tablet
|Google Chromecast
|Xfinity Flex
|Fb Portal Touch
|COX Contour 2
|Oculus Go
|COX X1
|Facebook Portal TV
|LG Smart TV
|LG Smartcast
|Roku TV
|Roku Players
|Panasonic Smart TV
|Samsung Smart TV
|Sony Smart TV
|Xfinity X1 TV Box
|Xfinity X Class
|Xfinity Flex
