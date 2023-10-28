Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live stream results, play-by-play and video highlights for today’s fight

Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Fight day is finally here and Francis Ngannou fans will get to see the lineal UFC heavyweight champion take on boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion. It’s a crossover match that’s been months in the making and one that’s drawn out a veritable who’s who of athletes and celebrities to the ‘Rumble in Riyadh’ for the fight festivities.

With naysayers from the very top, like Bob Arum, all the way to the casual combat sports fan, one prevailing thought has been almost universally shared—Francis doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in the hot place against the man named after Mike Tyson.

That fact hasn’t seemed to dampen the fervor surrounding the fight, and as the hours draw closer to the main event ring walks, the more excited folks from around the globe seem to be. And since you, the educated fan, are here, let’s take a look at some facts and figures around the two titans set to engage in sanctioned violence.

Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion, lineal heavyweight champion

Record: 33-0-1

Last fought: 12/3/2022

Last opponent: Derek Chisora (Fury won via 10th round TJO)

Age: 35

Francis Ngannou

Lineal UFC heavyweight champion

Record: (MMA) 17-3 Boxing: 0-0

Last fought: 1/22/2022

Last opponent: Cyril Gane (Ngannou won via unanimous decision)

Age: 37

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Fury vs. Ngannou Quick Results

Main Card

Prelim Card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down on Saturday, October 28, live from the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main portion of the card starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ringwalks for Fury vs. Ngannou expected around 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou airs exclusively on ESPN+, which has the pay-per-view event priced at $79.99. For other viewers, the event is on TNT Sports Box Office (UK and Ireland) and DAZN (Australia), respectively.

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex

