Boxing MMA News Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
0

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live stream results, play-by-play and video highlights for today’s fight

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the Fury-Ngannou main event featuring a heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

By: Stephie Haynes | 13 seconds ago
Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Preview

Fight day is finally here and Francis Ngannou fans will get to see the lineal UFC heavyweight champion take on boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion. It’s a crossover match that’s been months in the making and one that’s drawn out a veritable who’s who of athletes and celebrities to the ‘Rumble in Riyadh’ for the fight festivities.

With naysayers from the very top, like Bob Arum, all the way to the casual combat sports fan, one prevailing thought has been almost universally shared—Francis doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in the hot place against the man named after Mike Tyson.

That fact hasn’t seemed to dampen the fervor surrounding the fight, and as the hours draw closer to the main event ring walks, the more excited folks from around the globe seem to be. And since you, the educated fan, are here, let’s take a look at some facts and figures around the two titans set to engage in sanctioned violence.

Tyson Fury

  • WBC heavyweight champion, lineal heavyweight champion
  • Record: 33-0-1
  • Last fought: 12/3/2022
  • Last opponent: Derek Chisora (Fury won via 10th round TJO)
  • Age: 35

Francis Ngannou

  • Lineal UFC heavyweight champion
  • Record: (MMA) 17-3 Boxing: 0-0
  • Last fought: 1/22/2022
  • Last opponent: Cyril Gane (Ngannou won via unanimous decision)
  • Age: 37

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live play-by-play

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Round 11

Round 12

Official Decision

Start date and time

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down on Saturday, October 28, live from the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main portion of the card starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ringwalks for Fury vs. Ngannou expected around 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou airs exclusively on ESPN+, which has the pay-per-view event priced at $79.99. For other viewers, the event is on TNT Sports Box Office (UK and Ireland) and DAZN (Australia), respectively. 

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
fury ngannou exchange words post

About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
