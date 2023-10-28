Ngannou vs Fury undercard: Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye live stream updates, play-by-play, highlights for today

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye official Fight Poster

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou may turn out to be a big circus, but the card is filled out by legitimate boxing fights, at least some of them with real significance. Chief among them is this Fury-Ngannou co-main, as reigning British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley defends his belt against challenger David Adeleye.

It may not be a world title, but make no mistake: as one of the oldest- and smartest-looking- belts in boxing, the British title carries prestige for UK fighters. It’s also a good bar to set- if you can’t compete at British level you won’t have a chance against a world level opponent. If you can, you might. So there’s a lot at stake here.

The champion, Wardley (16-0-0, 15KOs), has not taken the normal route to get here. He came to boxing late, starting in white collar events before turning pro with no amateur career or real schooling. In the six years since, he’s worked his way from being backup on tiny local shows to… well, British champion and events like this.

That late start shows in his somewhat raw style, which has left him facing adversity before- but his response to being hurt has so far always been to bite down and hurt his opponent back pretty much immediately. He welcomes the fight, and that combined with his considerable power and speed makes him exciting.

Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) has taken a more traditional road- a former amateur who’s been working his way up the small-hall shows since turning pro in 2017. He’s visibly more schooled than Wardley, but at this point less proven- so the question is if his more polished skillset can overcome the explosiveness of the champion.

There appears to be bad blood too. It’s hard to say for sure since there’s always some jawing in the buildup to these things, but the talking spilled over into a scrap at a press event a few weeks ago. Adeleye jumped in on a Wardley interview to shove the champion, leading to a brawl between their retinues that left Wardley cut. Thankfully, that apparently wasn’t serious enough to postpone the fight, so they can settle their differences in a legitimate way here.

The scrap at the press conference

Join me for my live round-by-round coverage of the British title fight below.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, undercard: How to watch, live stream

The Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou card is available in the US as an ESPN+ PPV, in the UK as a TNT Sport PPV, and in most other territories on DAZN- also as a pay-per-view. The card starts at 1PM ET (6PM British time) with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou main event expected at 5:40pm ET (10.40pm British time).

That means you can expect Wardley vs Adeleye about an hour before that main event, though it won’t be precisely set so stay tuned here to find out when it gets going.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury (33-0-1) vs. Francis Ngannou (Debut) – 10 Rounds

Heavyweight: Fabio Wardley (16-0) vs. David Adeley (12-0) – 12 Rounds

Heavyweight: Joseph Parker (32-3) vs. Simon Kean (23-1) – 10 Rounds

Heavyweight: Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0) vs. Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1) – 10 Rounds

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma (5-0) vs. Istvan Bernath (10-1) – 6 Rounds

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole (19-1) vs. Carlos Takam (40-7-1) – 10 Rounds

Super Welterweight: Jack McGann (8-0-1) vs. Alcibiaden Duran – 8 Rounds

