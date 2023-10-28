Fury vs. Ngannou: Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean live stream results, play-by-play, and video highlights for today

MORGAN HANCOCK / AAP, IMAGO

Today, the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ aka the ‘Rumble in Riyadh’ will go down in Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury will face off against Francis Ngannou in the main event in a bout that will see two lineal heavyweight champs throw violent leather. But there are other fights on the card and the one between Joseph Parker and Simon Kean looks like it could see some fireworks.

Parker was undefeated from the beginning of his professional career until he faced Anthony Joshua in 2018. A WBO title-holder at the time, Joseph was hoping to unify the WBA, IBF, and IBO belts, but he lost via decision. He’d face Dillian White next and would log his second pro loss.

He rebounded with six, straight wins, then ran into Joe Joyce last year. Joyce would knock him out in the eleventh round. Parker quickly racked up two wins which brings us to today’s bout with Canadian heavyweight Simon Kean.

Simon Kean has been competing in boxing at the highest level for some time now. He participated in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games Qualification Tournament and was a semi-finalist there. He would go from that to the Pan-Am Games in Toronto but would come up short there, as well.

In late 2015 Kean went pro and racked up 15 wins before running into Dillon Carman, who knocked him out in the fourth round. Since then, he’s won eight, straight bouts bringing us to today’s contest with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker. Let’s take a look at their facts and figures:

Joseph Parker

Former WBO heavyweight champion (2016-2018)

Record: 32-3

Last fought: 5/24/2023

Last opponent: Faiga Opelu (Parker won via TKO)

Age: 31

Simon Kean

2012 Olympic Qualification tournament semi-finalist

Record: 23-1

Last fought: 5/23/2023

Last opponent: Eric Molina (Kean won via TKO)

Age: 34

Fury vs. Ngannou Quick Results

Main Card

Prelim Card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down on Saturday, October 28, live from the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main portion of the card starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ring walks for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou expected around 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou airs exclusively on ESPN+, which has the pay-per-view event priced at $79.99. For other viewers, the event is on TNT Sports Box Office (UK and Ireland) and DAZN (Australia), respectively.

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

