Boxing Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Fury vs. Ngannou: Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean live stream results, play-by-play, and video highlights for today

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou main card featuring a heavyweight bout between Joseph Parker and Simon Kean.

By: Stephie Haynes | 14 seconds ago
MORGAN HANCOCK / AAP, IMAGO

Preview

Today, the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ aka the ‘Rumble in Riyadh’ will go down in Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury will face off against Francis Ngannou in the main event in a bout that will see two lineal heavyweight champs throw violent leather. But there are other fights on the card and the one between Joseph Parker and Simon Kean looks like it could see some fireworks.

Parker was undefeated from the beginning of his professional career until he faced Anthony Joshua in 2018. A WBO title-holder at the time, Joseph was hoping to unify the WBA, IBF, and IBO belts, but he lost via decision. He’d face Dillian White next and would log his second pro loss.

He rebounded with six, straight wins, then ran into Joe Joyce last year. Joyce would knock him out in the eleventh round. Parker quickly racked up two wins which brings us to today’s bout with Canadian heavyweight Simon Kean.

Simon Kean has been competing in boxing at the highest level for some time now. He participated in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games Qualification Tournament and was a semi-finalist there. He would go from that to the Pan-Am Games in Toronto but would come up short there, as well.

In late 2015 Kean went pro and racked up 15 wins before running into Dillon Carman, who knocked him out in the fourth round. Since then, he’s won eight, straight bouts bringing us to today’s contest with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker. Let’s take a look at their facts and figures:

Joseph Parker

  • Former WBO heavyweight champion (2016-2018)
  • Record: 32-3
  • Last fought: 5/24/2023
  • Last opponent: Faiga Opelu (Parker won via TKO)
  • Age: 31

Simon Kean

  • 2012 Olympic Qualification tournament semi-finalist
  • Record: 23-1
  • Last fought: 5/23/2023
  • Last opponent: Eric Molina (Kean won via TKO)
  • Age: 34

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean live play-by-play

Start date and time

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down on Saturday, October 28, live from the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main portion of the card starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ring walks for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou expected around 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou airs exclusively on ESPN+, which has the pay-per-view event priced at $79.99. For other viewers, the event is on TNT Sports Box Office (UK and Ireland) and DAZN (Australia), respectively. 

You can access ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
BOXING TSZYU BOMMBER PRESSER, New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker speaks during the press official press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Monday, May 22, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA 20230522001801723247
JAMES ROSS / AAP, IMAGO

