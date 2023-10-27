VBK 2: Travis Wiuff vs. Lavar Johnson: Live streams, fight card, start time

VBK 2 goes down on Fri., Oct. 27, live in Florida | Credit: Valor BK Facebook Page

Preview

Valor Bare Knuckle (the bare-knuckle boxing promotion created by the iconic Ken Shamrock) is setting the stage for its second event this Friday. Valor BK 2 sees a pair of ex-UFC veterans in Travis Wiuff and Lavar Johnson vie for the newly vacant heavyweight championship after ex-champ Mark Godbeer announced his retirement. Fight withdrawals and cancelations have had Wiuff on the sidelines for more than a year, but ‘Diesel’ finally returns for his first bare-knuckle bout. As for ‘Big’ Lavar Johnson, he competed at Valor BK 1, where he toppled James McSweeney via 27-second (T)KO. Back-to-back cancelations against Godbeer followed, but those are now in the past as Johnson moves forward.

For his part, Shamrock is promising a fantastic event that fans should tune in to.

“Valor Bare Knuckle 2 is set to deliver an unforgettable spectacle of True Bare Knuckle boxing, it’s going to be incredible,” said Shamrock via press release. “With the addition of Travis Wiuff and the tenacity of Lavar Johnson, this event promises to be one for the ages. Get your tickets now and be part of history!”

VBK 2 full fight card

Main card

– Travis Wiuff 🇺🇸 vs. Lavar Johnson 🇺🇸

– Mo DeReese 🇺🇸 vs. Bobby Brents 🇺🇸

– Joseph Brett Williams 🇺🇸 vs. James Bodnar 🇺🇸

– Chad Finnerty 🇺🇸 vs. Rob Perez 🇺🇸

– Danny Pettit 🇺🇸 vs. Joshua Sikes 🇺🇸

– Raymond Pell 🇺🇸 vs. Mikele Ferguson 🇺🇸

– Alex Tierney 🇺🇸 vs. Lukas Jones 🇺🇸

– Gilbert Fuentes 🇺🇸 vs. Stephon Reese 🇺🇸

– DJ Tice 🇺🇸 vs. Shaka Burney 🇺🇸

– Tucker Chapman 🇺🇸 vs. Mike Young 🇺🇸

– Armando Rodriguez 🇺🇸 vs. Anthony Yost 🇺🇸

– Chris Cornelius 🇺🇸 vs. Dustin Dixon 🇺🇸

VBK 2: Wiuff vs. Johnson goes down on Fri., Oct. 27, live from the University of North Florida (UNF) Center in Jacksonville, Florida. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for VBK 2: Travis Wiuff vs. Lavar Johnson here.

Live streams

VBK 2: Wiuff vs. Johnson is set to stream live on the Valor Bare Knuckle website.

