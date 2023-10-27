Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live stream: Weigh-in results

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will hit the scales on Friday before their high-profile fight this weekend. | DeanxFardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Worlds will collide tomorrow when former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou laces up boxing gloves and steps in the ring for a 10-round contest against undefeated prizefighter Tyson Fury.

Their boxing match is scheduled to be the main attraction this weekend, taking place on pay-per-view from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But before the matchup will take place, all of the fighters involved will hit the scales on Friday.

Francis Ngannou set to compete for first time since early 2022

It’s been more than a year since viewers have seen Ngannou compete, but he certainly hasn’t left their minds. A rocky UFC departure, a massive signing with the PFL, and then a big fight announced against Fury have kept him in the headlines in recent months.

The focus will be on Ngannou once again this weekend as he looks to shock the world. In his first-ever boxing match, Ngannou will try to use his striking skills to earn a decision over one of the best boxers in the world, who hasn’t suffered defeat through 34 appearances in the ring.

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest challenges possible for Ngannou

Fury is a serious challenge – one that has been a massive favorite for this match ever since betting odds first were released for it. The 35-year-old is the current WBC Heavyweight Champion – a title he earned in 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage over Deontay Wilder. He has since prevailed over Wilder once again and beat fellow British talents Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Fury is seen by most as one of the top boxers in the world. At heavyweight, The Ring Magazine has him listed second in the division, just below Oleksandr Usyk, who has the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. It is expected that Usyk and Fury will meet in an eventual match. In fact

Ngannou enters Saturday with no experience in boxing bouts. Many remember him for his high amount of finishes while in the UFC from 2015 to 2022, including his 2022 knockout win over Stipe Miocic, which won him the promotion’s heavyweight title.

No shortage of heavyweights on Fury vs. Ngannou undercard

Fury and Ngannou are not the only heavyweight matchup promoted for Saturday. This weekend’s card has no shortage of heavyweight talents lined up to compete on the undercard. In a match between two undefeated British talents, Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye will mee in the co-main event.

Lower on the lineup, 17-fight undefeated heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov will face Junior Anthony Wright. Makhmudov has finished a large amount of his opponents early in their fights. In July, he handed Raphael Akpejiori his first pro defeat with a second-round stoppage. 11 of his 17 wins as a pro have come in the first round of a fight.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in results, live stream

The weigh-in broadcast for Fury vs. Ngannou is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. The feed will be shared by Top Rank Boxing and TNT Sports via Youtube. Below you can see an embedded video if you would like to watch along.

We’ll be updating this post as the weigh-in results come in throughout this Friday morning. The results can be seen below:

Share this story

About the author