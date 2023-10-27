Odds! Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Prop bets, round betting, & moneylines

Jump to
The biggest boxing bout of the weekend will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday (October 28th) when the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, tangles with former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.
Is this fight an exhibition? No? Will it be going on their professional records? No? Will Fury’s WBC title be on the line? No. Can you still bet on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Absolutely!
Naturally, the world’s greatest heavyweight boxer right now is favored over the MMA crossover fighter, and is so by a mile. Tyson Fury is on deck anywhere from -1400 to -2000. That means you would have to bet $100 on Tyson Fury at -2000 just to profit a measly $5, which is not exactly the most attractive line. As for the world’s baddest MMA fighter, Francis Ngannou can be found with an astronomical underdog line anywhere from +750 up to +1040. Dropping $100 on Francis Ngannou at +1040 odds stands to bring back a total payout of $1140.
Betters beware! If by chance this bout results in no winner being declared, then that could very well void a lot of action. We’ve seen similar scenarios with celebrity boxing and Floyd Mayweather exhibitions, so just keep that in mind. As always, please gamble responsibly, or not at all. With that being said, we went ahead and collected a couple of proposition bets below, including the over/under, method of victory, round betting, and more. The bulk of these props are available on the internet gambling site, FanDuel.
Straight bet moneyline
- Tyson Fury -2000
- Francis Ngannou +1040
Prop bets
Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?
- Yes +450
- No -750
Method of Victory
- Fury wins by decision +520
- Fury wins by TKO/KO or DQ -450
- Ngannou wins by decision +3500
- Ngannou wins by TKO/KO or DQ +1000
- Draw or Technical Draw +4500
Knockdown
- Fury gets knocked down +610
- Ngannou gets knocked down -550
- Both boxers get knocked down +800
Round Betting
Over/Under
Over 4.5 rounds -126
Under 4.5 rounds -102
Tyson Fury – Round Betting
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1
- +800
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2
- +700
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3
- +650
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4
- +700
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5
- +750
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6
- +800
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7
- +1000
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8
- +1700
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9
- +2000
- Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10
- +2500
Francis Ngannou – Round Betting
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1
- +4500
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2
- +4500
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3
- +8000
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4
- +10000
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5
- +10000
- Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6
- +10000
- Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7
- +10000
- Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8
- +10000
- Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9
- +10000
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10
- +10000
*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.
