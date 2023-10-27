Odds! Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Prop bets, round betting, & moneylines

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou headlines Saturday's big name boxing match | IMAGO/Avalon.red/xDeanxFardellx/xAvalonx

The biggest boxing bout of the weekend will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Saturday (October 28th) when the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, tangles with former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Is this fight an exhibition? No? Will it be going on their professional records? No? Will Fury’s WBC title be on the line? No. Can you still bet on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Absolutely!

Naturally, the world’s greatest heavyweight boxer right now is favored over the MMA crossover fighter, and is so by a mile. Tyson Fury is on deck anywhere from -1400 to -2000. That means you would have to bet $100 on Tyson Fury at -2000 just to profit a measly $5, which is not exactly the most attractive line. As for the world’s baddest MMA fighter, Francis Ngannou can be found with an astronomical underdog line anywhere from +750 up to +1040. Dropping $100 on Francis Ngannou at +1040 odds stands to bring back a total payout of $1140.

Betters beware! If by chance this bout results in no winner being declared, then that could very well void a lot of action. We’ve seen similar scenarios with celebrity boxing and Floyd Mayweather exhibitions, so just keep that in mind. As always, please gamble responsibly, or not at all. With that being said, we went ahead and collected a couple of proposition bets below, including the over/under, method of victory, round betting, and more. The bulk of these props are available on the internet gambling site, FanDuel.

Straight bet moneyline

Tyson Fury -2000

Francis Ngannou +1040

Prop bets

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes +450

No -750

Method of Victory

Fury wins by decision +520

Fury wins by TKO/KO or DQ -450

Ngannou wins by decision +3500

Ngannou wins by TKO/KO or DQ +1000

Draw or Technical Draw +4500

Knockdown

Fury gets knocked down +610

Ngannou gets knocked down -550

Both boxers get knocked down +800

Round Betting

Over/Under

Over 4.5 rounds -126

Under 4.5 rounds -102

Tyson Fury – Round Betting

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1

+800

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2

+700

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3

+650

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4

+700

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5

+750

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6

+800

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7

+1000

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8

+1700

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9

+2000

Fury by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10

+2500

Francis Ngannou – Round Betting

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1

+4500

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2

+4500

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3

+8000

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4

+10000

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5

+10000

Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6

+10000

Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7

+10000

Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8

+10000

Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 9

+10000

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ Round 10

+10000

*Do you or someone you know have a gambling addiction? Get help by contacting The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

