Invicta FC 54: Live streams, fight card, start time

Invicta Fighting Championships is headed to Massachusetts for the first time with Invicta FC 54 this Friday. Newly minted champion Danni McCormack returns to defend the 115-pound title against Karolina Wojcik. In her most recent appearance, ‘Mac’ dethroned Valesca Machado via decision at Invicta FC 52 this past March. For her next challenge, the first-ever Irish Invicta FC champion faces Wojcik, who is 2-1 in the promotion.

The ‘Polish Assassin’ earned her championship opportunity at the same event McCormack captured gold. With a split decision over Ediana Silva, Wojcik was next in line as the new No. 1 contender in the division.

Invicta FC 54 full fight card

Main card

Invicta FC 54: McCormack vs. Wojcik goes down on Fri., Oct. 27, live from the Citizens House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Invicta FC 54 here.

Live streams

Invicta FC 54 airs live on YouTube and Facebook. For US viewers, you can watch the event on AXS TV. For other viewers, catch Invicta FC 54 on The Fight Network (Canada), Fox Sports (Mexico), Globo Combate (Brazil), Viaplay and Match TV (Europe) and Star Times (Africa).

