Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos: Live streams, fight card, start time

Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos hope to inspire change for women in their upcoming fight this Saturday. For the first time, a women’s unified championship bout will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds. It is a change Serrano has long wanted, as the reigning champion often advocated for equality in boxing.

“Danila Ramos may be my WBO mandatory challenger, but when we step in the ring, she will understand exactly why I am the undisputed featherweight champion,” said Serrano in a statement. “But this fight is about more than some belts. We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing. Together, on Friday, October 27, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women’s boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts.”

Serrano recently defeated Heather Hardy via decision for the second time in the co-main of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz this past August.

Ramos earned her championship opportunity against Serrano with a split decision against Brenda Carabajal. Though ‘A Guerreira’ faces a tough challenge, she is eager to usher in a new era alongside Serrano.

“Fighting Amanda Serrano for 12 three-minute rounds for a unified championship is set to break the barriers that we women have been looking to do for many years,” said Ramos. “We will go down in history and in the books, it will be a fight of two women warriors! I am preparing like never before for this fight and will proudly represent Brazil as we battle in Orlando, Florida and I look to bring all the belts home.”

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos full fight card

Main card

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos goes down on Fri., Oct. 27, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The main portion of the card starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT, with ringwalks for Serrano vs. Ramos expected around 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos here.

Live streams

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

The prelims will air for free on YouTube

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

