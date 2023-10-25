Tyson Fury warns Francis Ngannou from ‘doing anything stupid’ in their upcoming fight

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou kick off press conference held at Here at Outernet Charing Cross Road London uk 7.9.2023 Editorial Use Only, Credit:Dean Fardell Avalon | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Tyson Fury has final warning for Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou to avoid any shenanigans in their fight this Saturday. For his first post-UFC appearance, Ngannou crosses over from mixed martial arts to boxing against a fellow heavy hitter in Fury. Throughout most of his career, Plan A for the ‘Predator’ was to knock his opponent out, which he has done to names such as Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez and Stipe Miocic. Ngannou has set his sights on doing the same to Fury as his previous opponents, but if Plan A fails, he needs a Plan B.

And Plan B better not include any MMA moves, says Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will face each other this weekend. | Dean Fardell / Avalon.red, IMAGO

Fury to Ngannou: No MMA in this fight!

As Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou arrived in Saudi Arabia, the pair did some interviews on the red carpet of the grand arrivals ceremony. In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the 35-year-old warned Ngannou from incorporating MMA moves at any point of their fight this Saturday.

“This is a boxing fight,” said Fury. “And it’s actually a proper boxing, sanctioned fight. So if he starts doing anything stupid, he’ll get chucked out and disqualified. Game over.

“This is not a wrestling match, or an MMA fight, or a street fight,” continued Fury. “This is Queensbury rules. The greatest sport in history.”

Recently, fighters such as Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis have tried to incorporate some of their Brazilian jiu-jitsu in their bouts against Jake and Logan Paul. From what he has said in the lead up to the Fury fight, Ngannou is probably not going to follow suit, but there is a ‘creative’ way he can add a little MMA to his gameplan.

January 22, 2022, Anaheim, California, Anaheim, CA, United States: ANAHEIM, CA – JANUARY 22: Francis Ngannou (top) controls the body of Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California, United States. Anaheim, California United States – ZUMA | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Team Ngannou may incorporate some MMA

Earlier this month, Coach Eric Nicksick sat down with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting to shed some light on how MMA angles could lead Francis Ngannou to a win against Tyson Fury.

“Here’s the thing: [Deontay] Wilder might look wild, he might not be as technical as some say, but I think just having a little bit of erratic motion—things that you may not be accustomed to and doesn’t look as clean—that’s right where I think clean boxers get hit,” said Nicksick. “We call them boogers in the gym. ‘This guy’s a booger.’

“It’s not a term of disrespect. It’s just like when you watch two guys who are very, very technical fighters, they just are working on this sharpness of technique back and forth. Whereas, if you put a technical fighter against a booger, he’s not used to that erratic motion and stuff coming from different angles and stuff coming from different stances. Doing all this stuff that we do within MMA.

“I think it’s going to be key for us—to not try to outbox Tyson Fury,” continued Nicksick. “I think if we get in a situation where it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going to out-technique this guy,’ we’re going to be in trouble. It’s up to us to come up with creative ways on how to approach this.”

We have a few more days to see how creative Team Ngannou got with their gameplan.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author