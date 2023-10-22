Subscribe
MMA News
0

Updated: Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 post-fight comments in English very different from his remarks in Chechen

After his UFC 294 win over Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev gave an impassioned speech for peace.

By: Nate Wilcox | 48 seconds ago
Updated: Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 post-fight comments in English very different from his remarks in Chechen
Khamzat Chimaev gave a passionate speech for peace following UFC 294. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The UFC’s most high-profile Chechen fighter Khamzat Chimaev convincingly beat former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman today at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev utterly dominated the first round before easing the pressure in the second and third. Nonetheless it was enough for a majority decision win (29-27×2, 28-28).

Update: Translation of Chimaev’s remarks in his native Chechen

Not being Chechen speakers ourselves we missed something major last night when reporting on Chimaev’s post-fight speech. Here’s a translation of his remarks in Chechen addressed to Ramzan Kadyrov (via Karim Zidan’s Sports Politika):

“Chief, may Allah be pleased with you, it is not difficult to perform here and fight for you here. If you give me permission, I swear by Allah, I will be the first to go there [to Palestine]. For God’s sake, give me weapons so I can go to Palestine. I swear, I wasn’t raised to fight in shorts. I swore allegiance to our chief and I swear, if he gives me the right, I am the guy who will go and die there. I don’t worry about my own death as much as I worry about [the death of] my Muslim brothers.”

More from Sports Politka: “Kadyrov subsequently shared video footage of himself picking up Chimaev in a private jet from the UAE and returning to Chechnya, where he received a hero’s welcome. He also posted a photo of his sons posing with White following the event.”

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 post-fight speech

When given the mic after his big win, Chimaev made a statement. Here it is:

“Guys you know what’s happening in the world right now. I wasn’t happy (being) in the cage fight this week, and seeing kids dying. Doesn’t matter where ever in the world: Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA. Doesn’t matter.

“When kids die it’s hard guys. I love the kids. I have a boy waiting for me there back home he’s only 3 months. If he’s just crying I don’t know how to feel.

“When somebody dies, guys I don’t know what to say. Inshallah would be good in the world I hope so. Christian, Muslim, Jew doesn’t matter. Please guys, be together. Let us live in this world. Let us be happy.”

Khamzat Chimaev attends UFC 280 with Ramzan Kadyrov’s sons

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Quick Results

Main Card

Prelims

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Video: Paulo Costa gets into scuffle with a couple of fans at UFC 294 
Video: Paulo Costa gets into scuffle with a couple of fans at UFC 294 
Kristen King | October 22
Dana White reacts to ‘very f—ng weird’ staph infection revelations at UFC 294
White reacts to 'very f—ng weird' staph infection revelations at UFC 294
Milan Ordoñez | October 22
Report: Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle likely headed back to MMA
Report: Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle likely headed back to real fighting
Zane Simon | October 22
Read more stories