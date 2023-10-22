Polaris and WNO announce excellent lineups – Grappling Report

Tainan Dalpra to make no gi debut on stacked WNO 21 card

Who’s Number One 21 is fast approaching and although there are two titles on the line, a lot of attention is instead being focused on one of the other main card matches. Tainan Dalpra will be competing in a no gi match for the first time in his professional career, and the first time since he was a juvenile back in 2016, against Troy Russell. The rest of the event is equally impressive though, especially with Gordon Ryan defending his heavyweight belt against Lucas ‘Hulk’ Barbosa in the main event.

The co-main event is taking place just one division lower, as the title-fight between Pedro Marinho and Rafael Lovato Jr has been rebooked for this event. As always with WNO, there are several other exciting matches arranged for the event as well. ADCC veterans Luke Griffith and Roosevelt Sousa will also be battling it out on the main card, while top prospect Helena Crevar faces a huge challenge in the form of ADCC Trials winner Julia Maele.

2-time World Champion Tainan Dalpra will finally be making his no-gi black belt debut against no-gi specialist Troy Russell on Tezos WNO 21: Ryan vs Barbosahttps://t.co/qsFBiqH9OR — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) October 16, 2023

Superb lineup announced for Polaris 26

Polaris are fresh off a fantastic absolute grand prix at their 25th event and they’re already hard at work preparing for Polaris 26. Among other exciting matches, two of the promotion’s champion will be stepping on the mat as well. The women’s openweight champion Kendall Reusing will be making her return to professional grappling competition for the first time in over a year, and she’ll be defending her title against IBJJF No Gi World Champion Leticia Cardozo.

Polaris light-heavyweight champion Craig Jones will be taking on UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert, who currently holds the record for for most submission finishes in the middleweight division. He isn’t the only UFC fighter competing at the event either, as Molly McCann will be making her promotional debut against Julia Scardone. ADCC Trials winners Owen Jones, Tommy Langaker, and Oliver Taza are all matched up on the main card as well.

Craig Jones will take on Gerald Meerschaert in Polaris pic.twitter.com/R9vcuMf2K0 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 9, 2023

Another 5 invites to ADCC 2024 won at East Coast Trials

ADCC 2024 is still a little under 10 months away but already the promotion is picking up speed preparing for the event. The second out of eight ADCC Trials have now come to an end and the first 5 athletes from North America have won their invites to the event. There were fantastic performances all around but the majority of the attention was on the 66kg division, where 17-year-old Dorian Olivarez stormed to victory against vastly more experienced opponents.

77kg was equally surprising, as Elijah Dorsey stood on top of a podium that included ADCC veterans Nicky Ryan and Oliver Taza. While Jacob Couch was one of the top seeds at 88kg, nobody could have foreseen that he would win every single match by submission. Both the under and over 99kg divisions were won by the early favorites too, with Paul Ardila winning his 4th ADCC Trials gold medal and Dan Manasoiu winning his 2nd respectively.

The full results for the event can be found here.

Insane ADCC trials match ended with a sub out of bounds on the carpet pic.twitter.com/9yONlH499V October 14, 2023

Catch Wrestling world championship announces great superfight

The annual catch wrestling world championship is about to be held by the famous Snake Pit in Wigan, England and they’ve managed to arrange a special superfight for the 2023 edition. Former UFC heavyweight world champion Josh Barnett is quite possibly the most famous proponent of catch wrestling in the 21st century, and he’s returning to the ruleset. He won the super-heavyweight catch wrestling world championship back in 2018 and he’s returning for a superfight at the age of 45.

His opponent is Owen Livesey, who also happens to be a super-heavyweight catch wrestling world champion. Livesey might be more well-known for his success in professional BJJ competition and an appearance at ADCC 2022, but he’s actually got a lot of experience in multiple rulesets. Not only did he win the catch wrestling world championship last year, but he’s also an experienced Judoka who won a gold medal in the Commonwealth games in 2014.

Not only am I bringing a team to the World Championships, but I'm taking on last year's 100kg champ, ADCC competitor, and 5x British Judo champion – Owen Livesey.



Let's put it on the line on the mats! pic.twitter.com/ykmzCY3CEp — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 11, 2023

Quick Hits

Technique Corner

Only if your good though 😭 pic.twitter.com/PysUNFP1vR — BJJ MEMES (@jits_memes) September 9, 2023

