UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Join us tonight (October 21st) as the UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 live MMA fight card kicks off from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. For any of you North American fans out there, this UFC 294 event will have an extra special start time of 10 a.m. ET. Boy, have we got a doozie of a main event with the UFC’s lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, running it back with short notice replacement challenger, Alexander Volkanovski.

Man, their first fight was so much fun! The UFC’s featherweight champion performed far better than what a lot of fans, and oddsmakers, were expecting, and Volkanovski actually made the match debatable. I feel like the right guy won that night, but that fight definitely had me longing for more. When Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 was announced, I was fine with it and all, but Islam vs. Alex 2 is even more palatable.

The co-main event on deck for UFC 294 will see the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev welcome a short-notice former welterweight champion in Kamaru Usman up to 185-pounds. That’s right, Paulo Costa is out, and Usman is in. I have no clue as to what this is going to look like. The stylistic matchup alludes to a striking battle, but the size discrepancy appears to favor a grappling affair. Kamaru is up a division, and this on short notice. Khamzat isn’t new to the division, didn’t have to endure a surprise weight cut, and he’s has gone through a full camp.

Before that, we’ll be in the light heavyweight division where the UFC’s #2 ranked, Magomed Ankalaev, throws down with the #7 ranked, Johnny Walker. Even at his most clinical, there’s no way Ankalaev could have a boring fight with Walker standing across from him… right? Also on the UFC 294 undercard will be a classic battle between a top prospect and a salty dog veteran, when the 9-0 Muhammad Mokaev meets the 19-12-1 Tim Elliott.

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes place on October 21st, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event starts at 2 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Full fight card results

Main card

– Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Lightweight Title

– Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight

– Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker: Light Heavyweight

– Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves: Middleweight

– Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight

Prelims

