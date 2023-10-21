UFC 294: Khamzat Chimaev gives impassioned speech for peace after win over Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev gave a passionate speech for peace following UFC 294. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The UFC’s most high-profile Chechen fighter Khamzat Chimaev convincingly beat former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman today at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev utterly dominated the first round before easing the pressure in the second and third. Nonetheless it was enough for a majority decision win (29-27×2, 28-28).

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 post-fight speech

When given the mic after his big win, Chimaev made a statement. Here it is:

“Guys you know what’s happening in the world right now. I wasn’t happy (being) in the cage fight this week, and seeing kids dying. Doesn’t matter where ever in the world: Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA. Doesn’t matter.

“When kids die it’s hard guys. I love the kids. I have a boy waiting for me there back home he’s only 3 months. If he’s just crying I don’t know how to feel.

“When somebody dies, guys I don’t know what to say. Inshallah would be good in the world I hope so. Christian, Muslim, Jew doesn’t matter. Please guys, be together. Let us live in this world. Let us be happy.”

Khamzat Chimaev Speaks on Palestine pic.twitter.com/wSIRQwsjWs — TruRed (@TruRedTV) October 21, 2023

