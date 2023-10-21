UFC 294: Khamzat Chimaev gives impassioned speech for peace after win over Kamaru Usman

Jump to
The UFC’s most high-profile Chechen fighter Khamzat Chimaev convincingly beat former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman today at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev utterly dominated the first round before easing the pressure in the second and third. Nonetheless it was enough for a majority decision win (29-27×2, 28-28).
Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 294 post-fight speech
When given the mic after his big win, Chimaev made a statement. Here it is:
“Guys you know what’s happening in the world right now. I wasn’t happy (being) in the cage fight this week, and seeing kids dying. Doesn’t matter where ever in the world: Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA. Doesn’t matter.
“When kids die it’s hard guys. I love the kids. I have a boy waiting for me there back home he’s only 3 months. If he’s just crying I don’t know how to feel.
“When somebody dies, guys I don’t know what to say. Inshallah would be good in the world I hope so. Christian, Muslim, Jew doesn’t matter. Please guys, be together. Let us live in this world. Let us be happy.”
UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Quick Results
Main Card
- – Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Lightweight Title
- – Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27 x2, 28-28): Middleweight
- – Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker is a no contest at 3:13 of round 1: Light Heavyweight
- – Ikram Aliskerov def. Warlley Alves by TKO at 2:07 of round 1: Middleweight
- – Said Nurmagomedov def. Muin Gafurov by submission (Ninja Choke) at 1:13 of round 1: Bantamweight
Prelims
- – Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliott by submission (Arm Triangle) at 3:03 of round 3: Flyweight
- – Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28): Lightweight
- – Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry is a no contest at :15 of round 2: Bantamweight
- – Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Middleweight
- – Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by KO at 3:00 of round 3: Lightweight
- – Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
- – Victoria Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Strawweight
- – Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight
