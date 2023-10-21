UFC 294: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman Live stream results and play-by-play

MMA: UFC 279- | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

UFC 294 has the most intriguing co-main event. When Paulo Costa (Chimaev’s original opponent) ended up getting removed from the card after bragging on social media how tough he was for being in the gym shortly after having elbow surgery thanks to a nasty staph infection. As soon as his post hit social media, media and fans were playing fantasy matchmaker, but who would’ve ever guessed the replacement.

When it was announced that former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be facing off against the massive middleweight, the entire community was caught off guard. Many were apprehensive about the size disparity and the short notice nature, but the more it was pondered and contemplated, the more people started warming to the idea.

Now, UFC 294 is just hours away and Kamaru Usman, who’s mentioned in the past that he’d like to test himself up at 185, has the chance to make an immediate statement, and possibly put himself in immediate title contention. The age gap—seven years—combined with Usman’s long career filled with grueling battles, is enough to give any fan pause, but the prospect of a David and Goliath storyline is kind of awesome. Let’s take a look at their stats and accolades:

Chimaev

Ranked No. 4 at Welterweight

12-0 record with 6 knockout wins and 5 submission wins

POTN x4

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 5

Current UFC streak: 5 wins

Usman

Ranked No. 1 at Welterweight

20-3 record with 9 knockout wins and 1 submission win

POTN x4

FOTN x1

Longest UFC winning streak: 15

Current UFC streak: 2 losses

UFC 294 co-main event preview

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Quick Results

Main Card

Prelims

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes place on October 21st, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event starts at 2 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 294 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

