UFC 294: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman Live stream results and play-by-play

Join us today for our live play-by-play coverage of the UFC 294 main event featuring a middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.

By: Stephie Haynes | 13 seconds ago
MMA: UFC 279- | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

UFC 294 has the most intriguing co-main event. When Paulo Costa (Chimaev’s original opponent) ended up getting removed from the card after bragging on social media how tough he was for being in the gym shortly after having elbow surgery thanks to a nasty staph infection. As soon as his post hit social media, media and fans were playing fantasy matchmaker, but who would’ve ever guessed the replacement.

When it was announced that former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be facing off against the massive middleweight, the entire community was caught off guard. Many were apprehensive about the size disparity and the short notice nature, but the more it was pondered and contemplated, the more people started warming to the idea.

Now, UFC 294 is just hours away and Kamaru Usman, who’s mentioned in the past that he’d like to test himself up at 185, has the chance to make an immediate statement, and possibly put himself in immediate title contention. The age gap—seven years—combined with Usman’s long career filled with grueling battles, is enough to give any fan pause, but the prospect of a David and Goliath storyline is kind of awesome. Let’s take a look at their stats and accolades:

Chimaev

  • Ranked No. 4 at Welterweight
  • 12-0 record with 6 knockout wins and 5 submission wins
  • POTN x4
  • FOTN x1
  • Longest UFC winning streak: 5
  • Current UFC streak: 5 wins

Usman

  • Ranked No. 1 at Welterweight
  • 20-3 record with 9 knockout wins and 1 submission win
  • POTN x4
  • FOTN x1
  • Longest UFC winning streak: 15
  • Current UFC streak: 2 losses
UFC 294 co-main event preview

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Quick Results

Main Card

Prelims

Start date and time

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes place on October 21st, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event starts at 2 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 294 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Subscribe now!
Subscribe
