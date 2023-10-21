UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 live stream results and play-by-play

Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC 294 Preview

UFC 294 is arguably seeing better matchups with the replacement fighters in the main and co-main events—not that there was anything wrong with the originally scheduled opponents. Islam Makhachev having the rematch with Alexander Volkanovski a little sooner than anyone expected certainly isn’t cause for handwringing. What is, though, is the very short notice it’s happening on—two weeks.

Volkanovski mentioned in a recent interview that he would have to cut 26 pounds to make championship weight. That’s not exactly a small cut, but ‘The Great’ is fired up to test himself again, so here we are, with the rematch just hours away. Hopefully, Alexander got a nice pay bump for taking the fight.

Islam Makhachev is said to have left a blueprint with Volkanovksi on how to beat him. Many believe that the Aussie won the first bout, but Islam has the belt, and it’s up to Alex to convince the judges or get the champ out of there inside the distance. Will he be able to join the very small list of short notice athletes that walked away with a belt on a short notice fight? He would be joining the likes of Michael Bisping, T.J. Dillashaw, and Jon Jones if he manages to pull it off. Let’s take a look at some stats from their first contest:

Makhachev

Knockdowns: 0

57 of 95 significant strikes

Significant strike percentage: 60%

Total strikes landed: 95 of 135

Takedowns landed: 4 of 9

Takedown percentage: 44%

Control time: 7:37

Volkanovski

Knockdowns: 1

70 of 143 significant strikes

Significant strike percentage: 48%

Total strikes landed: 164 of 255

Takedowns landed: 0 of 4

Takedown percentage: 0

Control time: 2:55

UFC 294 main event preview

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski live play-by-play

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 Quick Results

Main card

– Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Lightweight Title

– Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Middleweight

– Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker: Light Heavyweight

– Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves: Middleweight

– Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight

Prelims

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes place on October 21st, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event starts at 2 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 294 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

