UFC 294 fight still on after terrible weight miss

Two fighters from UFC 294 have missed weight, with one bad enough to put their fight in jeopardy for a bit.

Mike Breeden and Viktoriya Dudakova miss weight for UFC 294

Viktoriya Dudakova came in at 116.6 lbs for her strawweight bout, officially missing weight by .6 lbs. Her fight will still push through, but she will be fined, and 20% of her purse will go to her opponent Jinh Yu Frey.

Mike Breeden also missed weight, coming in at 159.5 lbs. for his lightweight fight with Road to UFC winner Anshul Jubli. The bad 3.5 lb. weight miss put the fight in jeopardy, but a UFC official has informed Bloody Elbow that the fight is pushing through.

Breeden was eventually cleared by officials, and despite the weight disparity, the undefeated Indian prospect in Jubli still went on to accept and push through with the fight.

Anshul Jubli made weight and accepted the fight despite Breeden’s big miss. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, key bouts officially set

As for the other key bouts on the card, the lightweight title fight has been made official after Islam Makhachev came in at 155 lbs. and Alexander Volkanovski at 154.5 lbs. Main event back up Mateusz Gamrot also tipped the scales exactly at the championship weight, but unless something unfortunate happens in the next few hours, it looks like he won’t be needed for this card.

The co-main event is also a go with late replacement Kamaru Usman moving up to weigh 184.5 lbs. and Khamzat Chimaev at 185.5 lbs.

The UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-ins can be watched on this live stream below, starting at 9 a.m. ET:

Full UFC 294 weigh-in results

Main Card (2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Kamaru Usman (184.5) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (185.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (135.5)

Preliminary Card (10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Mohammad Yahya (156) vs. Trevor Peek (155.5)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Abu Azaitar (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

Mike Breeden (159.5)* vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Nathaniel Wood (146) vs. Muhammad Naimov (145.5)

Viktoriya Dudakova (116.6)* vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Bruno Silva (186) vs. Shara Magomedov (186)

Main event back up: Mateusz Gamrot (155)

* – missed weight

