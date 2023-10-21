Twitter reacts to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Kamaru Usman in competitive fight at UFC 294

MMA: UFC 279-Chimaev vs Holland, Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev added an ex-UFC champion to his résumé at UFC 294 this past Saturday. Chimaev went up against Kamaru Usman — who accepted the fight on short notice — and shined, as he got the ‘Nigerian Nightmare‘ down and mauled him for the first five minutes. However, as the fight went on, Usman started to defend those takedowns from ‘Borz,‘ who was forced to stay on his feet and exchange. These two exchanged until the final horn sounded. UFC announcer Bruce Buffer revealed Chimaev had done enough to get the win via majority decision.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of our own Stephie Haynes’ play-by-play:

Low kick by Chimaev. Chimaev shoots for a double, but Usman stuffs it. Chimaev has his back working for the takedown. He manage to get Usman down and is riding his back and landing shots. Usman up on his hands and knees, not flattened out. Borz working to separate Usman from the fence. Usman works his way back to the fence. Chimaev working from the top but is starting to fall off. Chimaev is still riding him and landing punches and elbows. Usman stands up with the Borz backpack. Chimaev sinks in the choke but Usman drops down to avoid, shaking him loose somewhat. Borz on his back trying to flatten him out. Usman is landing shots but Borz is controlling well and working for another choke. Chimaev is just making positional changes to keep Usman controlled. That was a mauling. Thank you, Stephie!

Twitter reactions to Chimaev vs. Usman

See how Twitter reacted to Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman:

Wow that’s a 10-8 round! 👀 #ufc294 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 21, 2023

Not a tremendous fight. It could have became one over 5 rounds, however. The lack of urgency post sprawling that takedown at the start of round 3 was disappointing and not indicative of what’s on the table with a W. Happy to let opponent back up and re center and tip tap away. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

Great performance from Khamzat and fair play to Usman for stepping in and putting in a good effort 👏🏼 #ufc294 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 21, 2023

Kamaru usman was a champ for a reason… 5 rounds…. With a full camp he beats Chimaev…. Very impressive perfomance by Usman #ufc294 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 21, 2023

Usman came and fought his a** off on short notice . NO matter the results ! #UFC294 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 21, 2023

I say 2-1 Usman. Thoughts? — michael (@bisping) October 21, 2023

We are watching two of the best MMA wrestlers in the world! #UFC294 — Clay Guida (@clayguida) October 21, 2023

This is the nicest Chimaev has ever been he def knows how to sell and win fights 🫡 October 21, 2023

Two 10-8’s get these fucken guys out of here. When does AI start judging fights? These humans are incompetent. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023

The scorecards were all over. #UFC294 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 21, 2023

Not impressed — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 21, 2023

Gourmet Chen Chen is so greenhorn. I would destroy this cupcake 🧁



Easy money for sure 🤣🧃 October 21, 2023

15 minutes in the books!



Our #UFC294 co-main is headed to the judges' scorecards pic.twitter.com/SeD7su1cY2 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Full UFC 294 results

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Magomed Ankalev vs. Johnny Walker ruled a No Contest (illegal knee to a downed opponent)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Warlley Alves by TKO (flying knee and punches) at 2:07 of Round 1

Said Nurmagomedov def. Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:13 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliott by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:03 of Round 3

Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry ruled a No Contest (accidental groin kick)

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by knockout (punch) at 3:00 of Round 3

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Victoria Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

