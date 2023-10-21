‘This sport is crazy’ — Twitter reacts to Islam Makhachev KOing Alexander Volkanovski in first round at UFC 294

UFC 284 PERTH, Islam Makhachev of Russia is seen before his fight with Alex Volkanovski of Australia during their Lightweight title bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. | RICHARD WAINWRIGHT / AAP, IMAGO

Islam Makhachev head kicks Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

Islam Makhachev closed the Alexander Volkanovski chapter of his career with a ‘KO of the Year’ contender at UFC 294 on Saturday. Heading into his short-notice rematch against Volkanovski, the reigning UFC lightweight champion wanted to clear up any confusion on who was the better fighter between the two, especially since there were some leftover questions from their first fight this past February. Consider those questions answered because Makhachev turned in a perfect performance against the reigning UFC featherweight champion, sending him to the canvas with a high kick and sealing the deal with ground-and-pound in the first round of their highly anticipated rematch.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of our own Stephie Haynes’ play-by-play:

Islam with an inside leg kick. Islam throwing nothing but kicks so far but none landing except the first one. Inside leg kick lands for Islam as well as a high kick. Islam presses Volk against the cage. Volk spins it around and now Islam is pressed against the cage. Islam spins out and lands a great knee up the middle. Volk has Islam against the fence again, but Islam is landing knees. THey work back to the center. Islam with a big left that lands. Left low kick by Volk. Islam lands a huge left high kick that puts Volk down like a sack of bricks. Islam follows him down with hammerfists as Goddard immediately intervenes. Fight over. Thank you, Stephie!

Twitter reacts to Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

Here is how Twitter reacted to Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2:

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 21, 2023

He was always susceptible to that vs a southpaw. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2023

This sport is crazy. #UFC294 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 21, 2023

Crazy!! Amazing kick. I think the first fight with Volk was a big learning lesson for Islam. He faced adversity and he carried that with him since. 10 days notice. Props to Volk for taking that fight. #UFC294 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 21, 2023

A head kick ko 🤯 October 21, 2023

Nooooo 😭😭😭 sad to see Volk lose like that #UFC294 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) October 21, 2023

Islam was better on the inside and on the outside. Chewed him up in the clinch then kod him when they broke off. What a fighter !! #ufc294 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 21, 2023

Contender of the „Knockout of the year“

What a finish by @MAKHACHEVMMA

The No.1 Pound for Pound fighter in the world. #UFC294 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 21, 2023

Oh fuck, never expected a head kick ! #ufc294 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 21, 2023

I knew Islam was gonna win! 😂 October 21, 2023

Islam and Justin Gaethje both with the same head kick KOs. Let's see them fight next!! #UFC294 https://t.co/iWgX94XM5f — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 21, 2023

I’m next — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023

Heck of a performance by Islam. I have a mountain to climb. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 21, 2023

Full UFC 294 Results

Main Card

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski by KO (head kick and punches) at 3:06 of Round 1

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Magomed Ankalev vs. Johnny Walker ruled a No Contest (illegal knee to a downed opponent)

Ikram Aliskerov def. Warlley Alves by TKO (flying knee and punches) at 2:07 of Round 1

Said Nurmagomedov def. Muin Gafurov by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:13 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Muhammad Mokaev def. Tim Elliott by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:03 of Round 3

Trevor Peek def. Mohammad Yahya by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry ruled a No Contest (accidental groin kick)

Sedriques Dumas def. Abu Azaitar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Mike Breeden def. Anshul Jubli by knockout (punch) at 3:00 of Round 3

Muhammad Naimov def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Victoria Dudakova def. Jinh Yu Frey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shara Magomedov def. Bruno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

