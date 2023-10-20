Logan Paul set to rescind MMA fight offer to Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis was an absolute farce

At Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card Logan Paul got his hand raised after a ‘fight’ with Dillon Danis. The bout ended in a DQ after Danis tried to guillotine Paul and then take him down, inside the boxing ring. After the fight was waved off, Danis then tried throwing punches; at security guards.

The fight, along with Tommy Fury vs. KSI, has been maligned for its low entertainment quality, especially on the back of an intense and prolonged promotion tour. Just ask Carl Froch what he thought of the whole thing.

Despite the Paul vs. Danis fight being an absolute dud of a spectacle, Paul did appear to be doing his best to actually box. Out of the four men in the Prime Card main events, he looked the most serious out there; trying to land meaningful offence and prove that has some pugilistic chops.

Paul, a former college wrestler, has also shown he has a lot of acumen for pro wrestling; turning himself into one of the most marketable stars in the WWE over the past years. His performances there have also received rave reviews from major rasslin’ heads.

With boxing and pro wrestling under his belt, many wonder if Paul will take the next step in his combat sports journey and try to compete in MMA.

He actually suggested as much back when he was promoting the Danis fight.

Logan Paul shook on an MMA match with Dillon Danis

During a face-to-face interview, Logan Paul told Dillon Danis that if the grappler showed up to their fight he’d rematch him in MMA. The two rivals then shook on the proposal.

Let's see if Paul Logan is a man of his word. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lqhXei3QCq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 8, 2023

However, handshakes aren’t legally binding and Paul said on his Impaulsive podcast that he has no plans of meeting Danis in an MMA cage.

Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“He doesn’t deserve the platform,” Paul stated when discussing a potential rematch. “We saw what kind of person he is. I walked into the arena to boos, I left to cheers. No one likes that dirty fight s***, bro. You came to box, like, respect the sport. Respect me as an opponent. Back up your words. Are you a man?”

Paul also seemed less likely to entertain Danis given what Danis is accused of doing to Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal.

“You can’t talk that much s*** for three months. You can’t try to ruin someone’s life and then come in there with that kind of performance,” said Paul.

Weeks before the fight, Danis was served with a lawsuit and a protective order from Agdal. That suit alleged that Danis used stolen data from Agdal’s devices and social media accounts to attempt to humiliate her online.

Nina Agdal is suing Dillon Danis for allegedly sharing stolen data. | John Nacion / NurPhoto, IMAGO

This legal action came after weeks of Danis making posts on social media regarding Agdal and her past relationships (as if that somehow reflected on Paul).

Danis got what he wanted from Paul

Despite embarrassing himself online and in the boxing ring, Danis walked away from Misfits Boxing’s The Prime Card richer and more known than ever. His social media imprint ballooned thanks to his misogynistic ‘trolling’ and he was reportedly paid a million dollars purse for his so-called fight.

What’s next for Danis is anyone’s guess. He has been offered $100,000 to become “Head BJ(J) Trainer” for an adult entertainment company.

