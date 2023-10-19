Nate Diaz claims Jake Paul rematch is in the works, Paul responds

Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA. | Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Jake Paul recently announced a return to the ring

Jake Paul is gearing up for one more fight this year. Recently, the ‘Problem Child’ announced he would return to the ring after rebounding from his first professional loss with a win against Nate Diaz this past August.

“Eight fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” said Paul in a press release. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Something missing from that press release was the name of the opponent Paul expects to face. However, on Wednesday, someone claimed to provide that important piece of information.

Are we getting Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 2?

On X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Nate Diaz shared a poster that hinted at an impending rematch between him and Jake Paul.

Rematch wit this scared bitch pic.twitter.com/RZrsUpttzZ October 18, 2023 So, is Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 2 up next? Not according to the fact checking users at X, who got Diaz’s tweet flagged with a community notice. That notice read that “Nate Diaz is demanding a rematch, but it’s not happening as of now” and cited an ESPN story.

It’s a little surprising that Diaz is keen on a rematch. His first fight with Paul was a rather embarrassing affair. The dull boxing match ended in a unanimous decision for Paul. The lead-up to the fight featured Diaz doing the bare minimum to sell the event, skipping some media opportunities entirely.

That stuff is funny when all the hype goes towards making a promoter like the UFC rich. But Diaz was promoting himself here.

Paul seemed frustrated by Diaz’s lack of interest, or ability, to sell a product. So I doubt he’d look to go into business with Diaz for a second time.

To make it even more clear that he wasn’t interested in seeing Diaz in the ring again, Paul parodied Diaz’s tweet.

His version included an image of Derek Sullivan from Betr Media. Sullivan and Diaz had some terse exchanges during the lacklustre media tour for Paul vs. Diaz.

Other potential options for Jake Paul

According to odds makers, Nate Diaz doesn’t make the list of the top ten fighters they think are likely to get the call to face Jake Paul. Top of that list, presented below, is KSI who lost an awful fight to Tommy Fury a week ago. Second on the list is recent PFL signing Derek Brunson.

KSI +200

Derek Brunson +300

Dillon Danis +500

Tommy Fury +600

Mike Perry +800

Jorge Masvidal +1200

Oscar De La Hoya +1200

Conor McGregor +1600

Canelo Alvarez +3300

Floyd Mayweather +3300

Pac Man Jones +4000

Stipe Miocic +4000

Logan Paul +5000

Mike Tyson +5000

