Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, which goes down on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023.

By: Kristen King | 13 seconds ago
Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares: Live streams, fight card, start time
Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares fight poster. Credit: DAZN

Preview

Jack Catterall has a few fighters on his hit list, but up first for the WBA Intercontinental Super Lightweight champion is Jorge Linares this Saturday. After a controversial loss to Josh Taylor in 2022, Catterall was hoping for an immediate rematch. When that fell through, Catterall moved on and returned to the win column with a decision against Darragh Foley this past May. Now, the ‘El Gato’ has his next challenge in Linares, who he lauded as a ‘legend’ in the sport.

“There is talk of a huge fight for me after this but it’ll count for nothing if I take my eye off the ball – which I can’t afford to do at this stage of my career,” said Catterall in a Matchroom Boxing press release. “It’s no secret my career has lacked momentum, so after boxing in May and now October I genuinely believe you’ll see the best version of me on October 21.”

A former three-division champion, Linares has struggled in his most recent stretch. ‘El Niño de Oro’ heads to the ring on a three-fight losing streak, which includes a loss to Devin Haney. Losses aside, though, Linares is ready to upset Catterall. 

“October 21 I’m back in the UK,” said Linares. “I’m full of emotion and ready to give everybody a spectacular performance against a tremendous opponent Jack Catterall. I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.” 

Watch this mini feature on the upcoming fight.

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares full fight card

Main card

  • – Jack Catterall (27-1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jorge Linares (47-8) 🇻🇪; super lightweight
  • Peter McGrail (7-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Fran Mendoza (17-0) 🇨🇴; super bantamweight 
  • Aqib Fiaz (12-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Reece Bellotti (16-5) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; super featherweight 
  • Shabaz Masoud (11-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1) 🇨🇴; super bantamweight 
  • Khaleel Majid (11-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Tom Farrell (21-7) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; super lightweight
  • Campbell Hatton (13-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jamie Sampson (9-2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; super lightweight
  • Muhammad Mustafa Ali (3-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Giulio Commerso (2-0) 🇮🇹; super bantamweight
  • Paddy Lacey (9-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Owen Kirk (3-1-2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; middleweight
  • William Crolla (1-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Martin Shaw (4-16-3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; super welterweight
  • Jack Turner (2-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Adam Yahaya (23-10-2) 🇹🇿; bantamweight 

Start date and time

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares goes down on Sat., Oct. 21, live from theM&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The main portion of the event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ringwalks for Catterall vs. Linares expected around 10:15 p.m. locally, or 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares here

Live streams

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

You can access DAZN on the following devices: 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!

Kristen King

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
