Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares: Live streams, fight card, start time

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares fight poster. Credit: DAZN

Preview

Jack Catterall has a few fighters on his hit list, but up first for the WBA Intercontinental Super Lightweight champion is Jorge Linares this Saturday. After a controversial loss to Josh Taylor in 2022, Catterall was hoping for an immediate rematch. When that fell through, Catterall moved on and returned to the win column with a decision against Darragh Foley this past May. Now, the ‘El Gato’ has his next challenge in Linares, who he lauded as a ‘legend’ in the sport.

“There is talk of a huge fight for me after this but it’ll count for nothing if I take my eye off the ball – which I can’t afford to do at this stage of my career,” said Catterall in a Matchroom Boxing press release. “It’s no secret my career has lacked momentum, so after boxing in May and now October I genuinely believe you’ll see the best version of me on October 21.”

A former three-division champion, Linares has struggled in his most recent stretch. ‘El Niño de Oro’ heads to the ring on a three-fight losing streak, which includes a loss to Devin Haney. Losses aside, though, Linares is ready to upset Catterall.

“October 21 I’m back in the UK,” said Linares. “I’m full of emotion and ready to give everybody a spectacular performance against a tremendous opponent Jack Catterall. I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.”

Watch this mini feature on the upcoming fight.

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares full fight card

Main card

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares goes down on Sat., Oct. 21, live from theM&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The main portion of the event starts at 7 p.m. locally, or 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT, with ringwalks for Catterall vs. Linares expected around 10:15 p.m. locally, or 5:15 p.m. ET | 2:15 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares here.

Live streams

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 per month.

You can access DAZN on the following devices:

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author