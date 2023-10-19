Dillon Danis reveals Misfits payday for Logan Paul DQ

Dillon Danis walks the red carpet to celebrate the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, Friday, April 16, 2021. | Gary I Rothstein / UPI Photo, IMAGO

It may have been something of a sporting disaster, but at this point it’s hard to regard Misfits Boxing’s ‘Prime Card’ as anything other than a resounding financial success. Headlined by a bout between Misfits founder and YouTube celebrity KSI, taking on unbeaten Fury boxing scion Tommy Fury and a grudge match between Logan Paul and longtime Conor McGregor training partner Dillon Danis, early reports have the event pegged at 1.3 million PPV buys.

With a price tag of $54.99 in the US (and about half that in the UK), that’s a heck of a lot of moolah. Given their close business relationship, it seems likely that KSI and Paul both got a sizeable chunk of the PPV proceeds, but what about their opponents?

Dillon Danis claims million dollar Misfits payday

When it comes to actually putting in the work, it doesn’t feel like Danis showed up with his best. The former competitive grappler hardly seemed like he’d done any boxing training at all for his fight against Paul, choosing mostly to stay on the back foot with his hands up while his opponent used him for target practice. According to ESPN, Logan Paul landed 108 punches over six rounds, Danis was credited with a measly 16.

Eventually, Danis ended up losing by DQ, after he went for a takedown late in the fight, and then attempted to jump for a guillotine. Despite touching off a brawl after the bout had ended, those antics don’t appear to have hurt his pocketbook, however.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the longtime media personality attempted to get Danis to make good on a pre-fight purse bet he’d made with Paul. Even to the point of pulling out a prop check and asking him to fill it in. When asked what the dollar amount for his purse was, Danis responded “Over a million.”

Dillon Danis threatens appeal

Also in his interview with Morgan, Dillon Danis made mention that he might actually be the winner of his fight when all’s said and done. Seems unlikely, considering that he was disqualified rather than losing on the judges scorecards, but a man can dream.

“We’re actually making an appeal, though,” Danis told Morgan during their interview. “So it might be a win for me, because he punched me on the ground. So the appeal—I might be the winner.”

Dillon Danis wasn’t the only one who had a bone to pick with his fight result. KSI has been claiming the judges robbed him of a win over Tommy Fury. While he’s got a much better case by the numbers, but despite initially being declared a majority decision for Fury, judges have since revised their scores to make it a clean sweep for the former Love Island contestant.

As for Danis, if he does end up having to send a chunk of change to Logan Paul, at least there’s always that cam-site that’s offering him $100k for a year’s worth of video content.

