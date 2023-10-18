UFC contender fined over 11k due to failed drug test, has Holly Holm win overturned

IMAGO/Zuma Wire: UFC contender Mayra Bueno Silva's win over Holly Holm is now a No Contest.

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva has just had the biggest win of her MMA career overturned due to a failed drug test. According to Ag Fight’s report, ‘Sheetara’ will see her victory over former champion Holly Holm become a No Contest after she tested positive for banned substance Ritalinic acid.

UFC contender Mayra Bueno Silva had to pay a big fine

Furthermore, the Brazilian also received a retroactive four-month suspension which dates back to the day of her most recent outing, July 15, 2023. To make matters worse, Mayra Bueno Silva was fined 15% of her purse (11,250 dollars of a $50k purse). Finally, the 29-year-old is now also obligated to take anti-doping tests 30, 15 and three days prior to her next outing.

The Brazilian takes medication for ADHD

On her official Instagram profile, Bueno Silva thanked her family, fans, managers and training partners for supporting her and also explained she only took the substance to treat ADHD. Ritalinic acid is found in medication used to treat the condition.

“I want to thank you so much for your patience during this process with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. During today’s hearing the commission approved our agreement to be suspended for 4.5 months from the date of my last fight. I am so happy that the NSAC understood the battles of mental health I overcome daily and that with this agreement they have acknowledged I was in no way, shape or form looking for a competitive advantage with the medication I take for my illness.

I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, Dan Lambert and American Top Team for supporting me during this trying time. I would also like to thank my management Maurice Blanco, Malki Kawa and First Round Management for pushing hard for me in their pursuit to minimize the suspension as much as possible and having my back throughout the whole process. Last but not least I would like to thank the UFC for their support and understanding during this time. The overwhelming support that I have with my family, team, fans and organization has been so greatly appreciated and I am so excited for what’s to come next.”

Holly Holm was the biggest win of Bueno Silva’s career

The sub win over Holly Holm had been Mayra Bueno Silva’s biggest one of her career. Before that, the 29-year-old was riding a three-fight winning streak that included Lina Lansberg, Stephanie Egger and Wu Yanan, with two of those victories also coming by way of submission. The Brazilian’s last defeat occurred in October 2021, when she dropped a unanimous decision to Manon Fiorot.

Before the win over Holly Holm was turned into a No Contest, Bueno Silva was tied with legendary former champion Ronda Rousey for most submission wins in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division, too, with three. Overall, the 29-year-old still holds two more sub wins in the Octagon, but they took place when ‘Sheetara’ was fighting at flyweight.

